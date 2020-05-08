In times of pandemic and social isolation, what is the best decision? Would it be preparing to get pregnant now? Expect the virus curve to flatten? Accompany the end of social isolation?

All alternatives are correct – the question is which one is best for you. Any decision must be well thought out and take place together with your doctor.

Photo: Shutterstock / DINO

In some situations, a woman cannot wait to undergo procedures to try to conceive. This is because time, for example, is a factor that can compromise treatments.

As each case has its particularities, the Brazilian Society for Assisted Reproduction (SBRA) and Red Latinoamericana de Reproducción Asistida (Redlara) issued a note stating that “they recommend that assisted reproduction cycles be carried out under the judgment of the assistant professional, in decision shared with users of the service, in a personalized, reasoned and well-documented manner, with caution and common sense, avoiding embryonic transfers at this time. “

The technical note informs that the agencies consider the observation of the measures of social distance, with care in the preservation of the patients and teams in the assistance, as well as the conducts to mitigate the overload of the local health system. In addition, the postponement of assisted reproduction treatments covers certain cases that are extremely sensitive to time and therefore cannot be postponed, with the risk of condemning people to irreversible infertility – that is, sterility and, also, respect for the patient’s autonomy.

“Just as every treatment should be, monitoring and driving should always be individualized on a case-by-case basis”, comments the specialist doctor in human reproduction Vinícius Stawinski. “And validating our understanding and stance in the face of the Covid-19 confrontation, the pandemic will pass! We will win and we will reverse this situation. However, time will also pass! And with that, irreversible scenarios can be installed, if we do not take action So, discernment and wisdom are always the keywords “, explains the doctor.

Website: http://www.drviniciusstawinski.com.br

