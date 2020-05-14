It seems that fan requests have been heard, as Warner reportedly fired Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’, the upcoming James Wan sequel, starring Jason Momoa.

A couple of weeks ago, Heard lost the appeal to dismiss Johnny Depp’s $ 50 million libel suit She could even face up to 3 years in prison if found guilty of manipulating evidence against her then husband.

But even beyond the ex-partner’s seemingly endless legal battle, Heard has come under much criticism after evidence presented to court as part of the lawsuit revealed that she has physically and emotionally harassed Depp.

In the beginning of the divorce process, the actress presented evidence in her favor in which she painted the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ as an abusive, which some former colleagues of Depp have fervently denied.

Now that the evidence are against him rumors claim that Warner would have fired Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’.

In fact, the petition to remove her from the DC Comics movie recently reached 400,000 signatures and is on track to exceed the half-million threshold.

It’s essentially the same type of reaction and blacklist that Depp had to endure a couple of years ago, so you can see why fans of the legendary star are asking for justice so fervently.

According to American media, Warner Bros. has moved ahead with Heard’s firing of the Aquaman sequel, paying the compensation of your contract.

Although this is not yet official, it is not entirely unreasonable either. After all, it’s not just the allegations and the backlash that worries the company, it’s the fact that Heard could be found guilty in court.