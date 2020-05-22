The president of the Brazilian Bar Association, Felipe Santa Cruz, used social media to counter Minister Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office), who released a note to the nation stating that an eventual request for the seizure of President Jair Bolsonaro’s cell phone may have unforeseeable consequences for the country’s stability.

Photo: Tomaz Silva / Agência Brasil / Estadão Content

“General Heleno, democratic institutions reject the anachronism of your note. Get out of 64 and try to contribute to 2020, if you can. If you can’t, #ficaemcasa”, he wrote, on Twitter.

The note to the nation of Heleno stated that requests for apprehension against the president are unavoidable and, to some extent, unbelievable. “The Office of Institutional Security of the Presidency of the Republic warns the constituted authorities that such an attitude is an evident attempt to compromise the harmony between the powers and could have unpredictable consequences for national stability”, wrote the minister.

Minister Heleno’s note refers to the forwarding to the Attorney General’s Office of three crime reports made earlier by Minister Celso de Mello, dean of the Supreme Federal Court. The procedure is customary, and asks PGR Augusto Aras to manifest itself by accepting or filing the requests, made by federal deputy Gleisi Hoffman and by the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, both from the PT, and from the PDT, PSB and PV benches.

One of the requests made by parliamentarians, if the crime news is accepted, is the search and seizure of Bolsonaro’s cell phone and his son, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). In both cases, such orders would need to come from the PGR itself and have the approval of the Justice.

The summons from the Minister of the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno, from Deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL) and from the former Minister of Justice, Sérgio Moro, including debauchery in the cell phones of the latter two, were also among the requests of the opposition. These last two have already had the devices examined by the Federal Police in the scope of the investigation, also under the rapporteur of the Dean, who investigates Moro’s accusations about Bolsonaro’s interference with the PF.

In the dispatches to the PGR, Celso de Mello stressed that it is the State’s legal duty to promote the verification of the authorship and materiality of the criminal facts narrated by any person of the people. When asking for a demonstration by Aras, the minister increases pressure against the government, which has been waving to Centrão in an attempt to shield itself in the event of an eventual opening of the impeachment process.

See too:

Prosecutor opens investigation into leak of information from ‘Furna da Onça’ to Flávio Bolsonaro

.