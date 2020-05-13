Including salad in our daily menu is synonymous with health, they are not only a great ally for weight loss, their nutritional value is impressive and their consumption is related to wonders for the body

Salads are a powerful source of antioxidants and fiber, perfect for protecting the digestive and cardiovascular systems.

The first thing that usually comes to mind when we think of any diet or weight loss program, is eat a lot of salad and yes it is true that they are a key food when it comes to losing weight. However beyond this they are a fundamental food in anyone’s diet, this is due to its extraordinary nutritional contribution are full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber; largely thanks to this they are attributed wonderful medicinal properties.

The great benefits of eating salad:

1. They are rich in nutrients

Fruits and vegetables they are the fundamental ingredient of any salad and that is why they are distinguished by their extraordinary nutritional contribution, Which stands out for its high content in vitamins A, B, C and K and one great mineral wealth Specially in iron, calcium, potassium and magnesium. This intervenes in a positive way facilitating the transfer of oxygen from the lungs to the cells, the nervous system and thanks to his antioxidant properties are a good ally to strengthen the immune system and in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

2. They keep us hydrated

Most vegetables have the peculiarity of being mostly composed of water, thanks to this they are a good complement to increase the body’s hydration levels. At the same time, thanks to this quality, they have natural cleansing properties that help eliminate everything the body does not need, this is reflected in a better digestion process and radiant skin.

3. Extraordinary contribution in fiber

You’ve probably heard more than once about the immense benefits that the correct intake of fiber provides to the functioning of the entire organism, between his outstanding virtues se find their benefits to regulate high levels of cholesterol and blood sugar, prevents cardiovascular disease and of course it’s the best ally for the digestive system, as speed up traffic intestinal and prevents constipation.

4. They stimulate weight loss

There are several benefits that provide the consumption of salads to lose weight, among the main ones its low caloric intake, its high fiber content, its great satiating capacity, its purifying power and its bEfficiencies in the digestive system. Try integrate multiple vegetables and some lean protein as is the case of chicken, fish or the tuna, you can also contemplate some low fat cheese and it is very important to season with olive oil and vinegar, avoid the consumption of commercial and creamy dressings.

5. They are a good ally to fall asleep

Lettuce is the base ingredient of virtually all salads and they are not only wonderful for their nutritional properties, its consumption is considered one of the best natural allies for promote sleep and a good rest. This is due to its high content in a substance called lactucarium (it is that white liquid that is released when you cut it) and that is distinguished by its calming effects that induce sleep.

6. Improve muscle function

Many of the vegetables which are used as key ingredients in various salads are highlighted by its good contribution in minerals such as potassium and magnesium, which are essential for promote relaxation of muscles. They are also attributed advantages to reduce cramps, restore tissues and They help the recovery of muscles.

7. Prevent diseases

They’re a magnificent source of antioxidants that in conjunction with your great contribution in vitamins and minerals, they act very effectively to strengthen the immune system and naturally increase the body’s defensesor. This not only helps in the prevention of diseases caused by pathogens, is a great ally for combat the presence of free radicals. They also keep us strong since provide good energy levels and help eliminate chronic fatigue.

