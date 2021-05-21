Get NBA 2K21 for free on the Epic Games Store

It certainly seems that the trial against Apple is not affecting the operation of the Epic Games Store, which is now starting its 2021 Super Offer, a full month in which it will offer up to 75% discount on a selection of titles, and the arrival of four mysterious free games.

And is that the first game is none other than NBA 2K21, the latest installment of the well-known sports title based on one of the most famous competitions in the world.

Also, coinciding exactly one year after the date of its last major gift drive, where the company offered titles such as GTA 5, Borderlands 3, Civilization VI and ARK Survival Evolved, we are expected to see some high-caliber titles again.

Available now through the Epic Games Store, to get this free game we will only have to log in with our Epic account, access the game page and complete the purchase to unlock it for life in our library. Additionally, we can also add it to our library directly from the Epic Games desktop application, without having to resort to the web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, this one can only be redeemed for free for a week, being its deadline next Thursday, May 27 until 4:59 p.m. (peninsula time).

More about NBA 2K21

Little can be said about this game of basketball simulation and sport, As we saw in our analysis, it offers us everything that we have been passionate about in this professional basketball simulation franchise in the United States, with a very careful simulation and very good gameplay.

With major enhancements to gameplay, graphics, community and competitive online features, and a variety of game modes, NBA 2K21 offers a unique experience full of basketball and NBA culture, where “this game it’s everything”.

NBA 2K21 minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i3-530 (2.93 GHz) or AMD FX-4100 (3.60 GHz) Memory: 4 GB of RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 or AMD Radeon HD 7770 Storage: 80 GB available space DirectX: Version 11

