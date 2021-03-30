get much closer to the action

Pocket-sized and equipped with a super zoom, this camera provides a front row seat to capture life’s most special moments.

Canon introduces the new PowerShot ZOOM, a lightweight, palm-fit 12 megapixel camera with easy-to-use image stabilization and three focal length zoom, designed to help users experience the moment now. relive it in detail. A dynamic and innovative concept in design and ease of use of the product, the Canon PowerShot ZOOM is a portable camera, in the style of fixed lens monocular cameras, capable of recording Full HD video and with a super zoom.

Up to 800 mm

With a three-stop optical zoom (100mm, 400mm, and 800mm digital), this compact digital camera is ideal for anyone who enjoys the outdoors or for nature enthusiasts who want to get up close and personal with wildlife. wild from far away.

Photos and videos

The Canon PowerShot ZOOM allows you to photograph and record videos of distant subjects, as if they were right in front of them. Whether it’s photographing your kids scoring a winning goal from the touchline or a rare bird in the distance, the three-focal-length zoom allows for instant optical or digital magnification. The Canon PowerShot ZOOM, which allows you to enjoy optical focal lengths of 100mm and 400mm, with apertures of f / 5.6 and f / 6.3, respectively, manages to focus on very distant subjects with great clarity. With the equivalent of a digital zoom enlarged to 800mm, this telephoto capability is ideal for both occasional bird watchers and nature explorers.

Direct to pocket

Weighing just 145 grams, but with a spectacular zoom level for its size (it fits in a pocket), this unique single-lens design allows users to capture high-quality images, both photos and videos, without the need for of having to transport heavy equipment, ideal for recording the most special moments just when they happen.

Very easy to use

With a minimalist ergonomic design, the Canon PowerShot ZOOM is an easy-to-use camera that produces excellent results. Five highly accessible buttons allow one-handed control both when taking photos and when recording Full HD video during shooting and playback, as well as to display the menu for ease of use. This intuitive device features a simplified menu display, which makes the PowerShot ZOOM easy to operate. Fully automatic control for Full HD MP4 photos and videos means users can capture valuable family moments, such as a child’s first day of sports competition or a trip to the zoo to observe animals from afar, without having to worry about camera settings.

Smart electronic viewfinder

The Intelligent Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) features a minimalist overprint to prevent vision blurring while allowing users to immerse themselves in a high-resolution image. For its part, the powerful DIGIC 8 processor creates sharp, full-color images that bring unforgettable moments to life, while allowing you to shoot at a burst rate of 10 fps, to capture the action in the moment.

With its 12 megapixel sensor, users will be able to capture wild animals in motion, taking advantage of its high resolution and fast reading. With continuous autofocus, with available single-point AF and face tracking options, the PowerShot ZOOM is ideal for capturing images of spontaneous family moments.

Stabilizer system

Featuring an advanced Optical Image Stabilizer, the PowerShot ZOOM creates sharp and stable images, both when shooting and when observing distant subjects. This lightweight camera also features a long-lasting battery, which is fully charged in less than 2 hours using USB Type-C compatible devices.

Connect and share your experiences

To safely preserve your most precious memories, the Canon PowerShot ZOOM allows users to import, review and tag their images with their geolocation via WiFi, using a Bluetooth link compatible with their smartphone. Through this connectivity, users will also be able to unlock remote Live View shooting for photos through the Canon Camera Connect app. If family members or friends connect their mobile to the camera beforehand, they will even be able to see, if they are nearby, what the user sees through the viewfinder in real time. The Canon PowerShot ZOOM guarantees users that they will be able to enjoy every moment, capture every detail and share it seamlessly with family and friends.

Canon PowerShot ZOOM: main features

12.1 megapixel sensor. 3-stop zoom between focal lengths 100mm, 400mm and 800mm. Four-axis optical image stabilization. 1080p Full HD video, 24/25/30 fps. Compatible devices USB Type-C USB-PD.WiFi and Bluetooth.

www.canon.es