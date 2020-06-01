The coronavirus health contingency causes more Mexicans to take money out of their retirement fund, but this may significantly decrease their pension in the future. In these withdrawals, the amounts that you will receive as unemployment and marriage aid are not high, but their impact on the weeks of contributions that the worker has in his pension fund are. Read Afores add earnings of 128 thousand mp in May

By law, all workers in the country affiliated to the IMSS or ISSSTE, have savings for retirement, which aims to help with the maintenance of people from 65 years of age.

Of this savings, unemployment withdrawals can be made every five years for amounts from 30 to 90 days of current minimum wages. This would be equivalent to receiving between 3,696 and 11,089 pesos of aid.

This would be the amount to receive as aid when considering the current minimum wage of 123.22 pesos per day. The contribution that goes to the Afores (Administrators of Retirement Funds) of workers is 6.5 percent, where the employer contributes 5,150 percent, the employee with 1,125 percent and the Government with 0.225 percent.

If we continue along the same path, in the future, many of the Mexicans may not get a sufficient pension. According to specialists, withdrawing money from the Afore can cause significant decreases in the amount of the pension at the time of retirement.

The impact on the amount of the pension is caused by the interest that is no longer received on that money, in addition to the contribution weeks that would be discounted.

“For these types of small loans, people should not look to their retirement savings fund as an option, it is better to turn to payroll loans or institutions that give small loans.”

For example, if a 30-year-old person with 20 thousand pesos in his account withdraws 2 thousand 103 pesos, he would be reducing his pension by 10 percent and discounting his weeks of contributions in the same percentage.

“This percentage could increase up to 15 percent, because that money will no longer receive the interest yield that would have been generated by their long-term savings,” estimates the Mexican Association of Consulting Actuaries.

According to the IMSS, more than 700,000 jobs have been lost since the National Sana Distancia Day began to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which is why many workers have chosen to use their retirement savings in their Afore.

The National Retirement Savings System Commission (Consar) reported that during the first quarter of 2020 there was a 36 percent increase in withdrawals from Afores, although not all correspond to this time of pandemic.

Dante Teytud, personal finance expert and commercial director of Credifiel, a company specialized in financial solutions, believes that these withdrawals will continue to occur due to confinement and the need for liquidity.

“But before we affect retirement funds, let’s consider that there are other financial tools that could help workers with the expenses that are occurring.”

The expert acknowledges that the health contingency derived from the coronavirus has wreaked havoc and changes in the dynamics of each of the Mexicans, mainly in the economy.

“Although it is an employee right, it is important to know that this retirement will involve long-term disadvantages.”

If it were a person of 50 years, the impact would be reflected in a decrease in the weeks of contribution necessary to obtain the guaranteed minimum pension.

“Withdrawing those resources is not to be taken lightly: it is about the money you have saved in months or years of work and that, although it can help you fight a losing streak, it is a decision that you must take as a last alternative,” he advises. Teytud.

