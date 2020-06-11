The title of Norah Jones’ new album, “Pick Me Up Off the Floor,” has two meanings.

After spending two years recording punctual monthly sessions, the jazz-pop pianist and singer realized that she had accumulated enough good songs. “I didn’t know what was going on with them. He was sort of lifting them off the ground and pulling them together. Like that was the idea, “he said.

The other meaning is more literal: the songs were sad, and Jones needed a hand to get up.

“That feeling of despair, when you just need someone to pick you up, was all that,” he said.

Jones’ seventh album comes out on Friday, and although all 11 songs were sporadically written and recorded, they are personally and emotionally cohesive, with titles like “How I Weep,” “Hurts to Be Alone,” “Heartbroken, Day After,” and “Stumble On My Way”.

“Then he hits me directly in the stomach at night, it is a hard blow to receive with all his strength / He tries to feel sorry, he tries to be sweet, and he runs out the door as if he had two legs”, he sings in the first album theme.

But Jones, 41, is not sad all the time. The latest songs on the album, including “I’m Alive” and “To Live,” give it a hopeful ending, like a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I feel like there is a lot on this album that is very personal … I think it was sad when I wrote a lot of them, sure, obviously,” said Jones, who added that the song themes came out of a period of his life, although did not specify which.

Taking the sadness out of writing the songs was healing, he explained.

“I think it’s a very good way to drop it, actually. For me it is like a channel to release that sadness, I guess, ”he said. “It feels great to write songs when they have deep feelings because you have where to put all that energy. I think it’s almost like therapy. “

After finishing the tour of his 2016 album “Day Breaks”, Jones held monthly recording sessions to collaborate with artists and also release singles without thinking about an entire album. She said she was truly inspired to write, and that the songs emanated from her.

“I’m not usually incredibly prolific, I go through creative shoots. But I think that just doing these sessions every few months was like throwing fuel on the fire, “he said. “I thought it would help me open up to new things and so it was. That’s where the album came from that I wasn’t trying to make. “

She started living with the songs, listening to them on her phone while walking her dog or around the house, and thinking about how she could improve piano-based tunes, mostly written and produced by her. “What do I want to add to this? Do I want to add tubes? Need anything else?”

Once he realized he had an entire album that he loved to listen to, he worked on the sequence of the songs to keep it from sounding like a completely melancholic album: “Let it be sad but not so sad that you don’t want to hear it anymore” .

The experience can vary greatly depending on the order of the songs, he explained. “That’s the art of making an album, the narrative arc of whatever story you’re trying to tell.”

As for her next project, Jones is not sure how the songs will come out, but she keeps going to her sporadic sessions because that way she feels free.

And although she is stranded at home like the rest of the world, she continues to write during the pandemic, when time permits: “I have had a few moments of light in which I write down ideas, but … my children are 4 and 6 years old and much of my time is them. “

Recent global protests in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and other African-Americans have also inspired her to write.

“Sometimes things come out and you try to catch them,” he said. “The past week has inspired a lot of thoughts.”