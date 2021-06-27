Get it down! Mia Khalifa shows a little more than she should | Instagram

For the model, actress and Lebanese celebrity Mia Khalifa showing part the results she has had throughout these months in the gym is always a reason for joy.

It was for this reason that in one of his Instagram videos he shared part of this result, being coquette and lowering his shorts a little and showing what he had underneath.

Without a doubt more of some of his fans who saw in video In her Instagram stories they were amazed, a year ago she looked totally different, to how we see her show off her charms and especially her abdomen.

Read also: Elsa Jean shows off micro straps of her flirty swimsuit

If you are an admirer of the model and businesswoman, you will know that she is quite excited to share this type of content, because it also inspires others to change some aspects of their life and start exercising.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Although the publication he made recently does not show his parts, as surely some would have wanted to see, it gives us an idea of ​​all the progress he has had over the months, at least one sigh will have released more than any.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

This time she was wearing a top that showed her enormous charms a bit, as well as a tiny red shorts that were quite tight, like the clothes she usually uses to go to Gym.