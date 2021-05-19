Get it down! Ana Cheri surprises with a pink swimsuit | Instagram

While the model Ana Cheri showed her huge charms In a new video that he shared on Instagram, some of his fans did not stop sighing.

Something curious about the beautiful model and businesswoman born in Anaheim, California, United States is that this is not a video like the ones she usually shares, because she looks more active than normal.

That’s how it is! Something with which her followers were definitely more than shocked when they saw her from different angles while wearing this pink swimsuit, which by the way was something tight.

In her video, the beautiful Instagram celebrity is shown near the pool, she is wearing a pink swimsuit, on top she is wearing an unbuttoned shirt, perhaps just to match her clothes and also a hat that she only wears for a few seconds.

Ana Cheri has always been quite active in terms of her Instagram content, but surely this time she left her fans more than excited, because she also appears from behind showing her charms.

In one part of the video, the lower part is lowered a little, showing her perfect waist and hips, thanks to this it has more than 92 thousand reproductions in just 5 hours since its publication.