Get it down! Ana Cheri shows her lace under her shorts | Instagram

The model Ana Cheri has driven her fans crazy on several occasions with the content she shares, this is the most flirtatious, especially when she takes off her clothes.

The same thing happened a few weeks ago when he was taking off his shorts and showing the white lace that I was wearing underneath.

He made this publication 43 weeks ago, on June 22, 2020, it seems that he was at home, because on several occasions he has shared videos where we see the same kitchen that is behind.

Read also: With a fashion look, Mia Khalifa looks like a professional model!

While wearing a white top with short sleeves, denim shorts and a tiny lace garment that looks extremely flirty, she surprised her fans.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

In the image he is promoting his biography that would take them directly to his account OnlyFans, inviting his fans to see the full content and making a dynamic for them to entertain themselves a bit.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Ana Cheri She is one of the few celebrities who does not charge for subscribing to her account, which thousands of Internet users love, especially because she can appreciate her beauty for free and delight their pupils by seeing her in her photo shoots.