get it at Pokémon GO Fest 2021

On July 18 you will have a unique opportunity to get a lot of Legendary Pokémon.

Pokémon GO has just announced an important novelty related to the Pokémon GO Fest 2021. During the celebration of the event for the 25th anniversary of the franchise and the 5 years of Pokémon, the weekend of July 17 and 18, all Pokémon GO players will have the chance to run into all Legendary Pokémon previously featured in the game.

A historic opportunity to capture all those legendary Pokémon that may have escaped us. Here we tell you all the details about this curious and unique phenomenon.

Raid Day at Pokémon GO Fest 2021: Catch Legendary Pokémon for a Limited Time

The second day of Pokémon GO Fest 2021, the Sunday, July 18Legendary Pokémon will appear in the five star raids from around the world. This particular event will be divided into four thematic hours that will rotate throughout their duration. In each of them you can catch a different type of Legendary Pokémon:

The Wind time It will be from 10:00 to 11:00 and from 14:00 to 15:00 in local time. Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Giratina Modified Form, Cresselia, Virizion, and Tornadus Totem Form will appear. Lava time It will be from 11:00 to 12:00 and from 15:00 to 16:00 in local time. Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Landorus Totem Form, and Yveltal will appear. Frost time It will be from 12:00 to 13:00 and from 16:00 to 17:00 in local time. Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will appear. Additionally, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will appear in their usual regions. Thunder hour It will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in local time. Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Thundurus Totem Form, Zekrom, and Xerneas will appear.

Keep in mind that Rare Pokémon will not appear on five-star raids. In addition, those players who have ticket for the Pokémon GO Festival 2021, they will receive, additionally 10,000 additional XP for winning a raid, the chance to earn up to 10 raid passes by spinning photodisks from gyms, 8 remote raid passes for completing temporary research, and finally 3 extra remote raid passes, all available in the store .

Raid changes: Pokémon GO updates its popular game mode

On the other hand, from Pokémon GO they have wanted to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the raids with a round of news that will see the light throughout the summer. We talk about changes to Pokémon GO raids that will affect both the mechanics and their design, the main novelty being a complete facelift in user experience.

So raids will look better than ever with a renewed appearance that will arrive in the next few days, this includes a new look for the stadium featuring raids and other interesting visual changes.

The coach achievements, which can be achieved as long as certain actions are carried out during raids like strike the final blow, inflict the most, use Mega Evolved Pokémon, join the raid from a greater distance, and more.

Related topics: Games, Free Android Games, Casual Games, Pokémon

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow