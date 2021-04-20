On April 13, we were invited by Volkswagen to get in touch with the new ID.4, the electric SUV that swells the ranks of the models that will mark the future of the company. But equally interesting that when this vehicle was introduced, those responsible for the brand in Spain drew us some touches of what the German manufacturer has marked as a roadmap for the future. And how could it be otherwise that future is electric.

To demonstrate it on the presentation screen, two figures immediately appeared that must be taken as they are: an outrage. Volkswagen as a group will invest in the coming years 46,000 million euros in electric mobility and digitization projects of which specifically the brand will do so with 16,000 million in electrification and digitization. In the aspect of digitization in the presentation we were repeated a very interesting concept and a point on which the entire industry must reflect: Volkswagen is on the way to becoming a software developer or at least recognizing that cars are defined by the software that makes them work.

A world of software

It is clear that each time the automotive world will depend on the applications installed in their cars and not only in the recreational aspect or in the driving assistance systems but with electrification the logical part constitutes a fundamental element for the proper functioning and the use of mechanics. It is a lesson that is learned the hard way, as the manufacturer has been able to verify with the software problems that hindered the arrival of the ID.3 on the market.

Within this software strategy in its most sophisticated part, autonomous driving systems will have a strategic place for the brand. In fact, the plan is that a level 2 plus autonomous driving system is already ready for the ID.6 model. For later and within the Trinity project due to be released in 2026, the autonomous driving system is expected to reach level 4. Current models such as the ID.3 and ID.4 will also have updates to improve their current level of autonomous driving.

But there are other elements that will transform the group and the brand on its way to achieving a dominant position in the electric automotive market. One of the most important is that of batteries, a component that in an electric car, as opposed to an explosion one, has more weight than the motor or other elements, both from the point of view of cost, the technological and scientific challenge that It supposes and the weight it has in the benefits, especially in the autonomy and loading speed.

Construction of gigafactories

In this sense, Volkswagen has announced that it will begin the construction of no less than six gigafactories in Europe. What is sought are two main advantages: developing batteries with better performance than those found on the market and not having to depend on suppliers that mark their margins, sometimes very high. According to Volkswagen, this independence will arrive in 2023. The lower costs for the manufacturer will unfortunately not mean a reduction in prices, as they confirmed to us at the press conference. Margins are now tight and on the other hand it is necessary to amortize the development carried out and the investment itself in the aforementioned gigafactories.

However, it could lower the cost of the batteries separately, which opens up an interesting possibility of changing the battery for models with obsolete packages for much more competitive prices than those we find now. This strategy of ensuring a supply of state-of-the-art batteries at a reduced cost is the same that Elon Musk proposed for Tesla long ago. There are no plans that these batteries manufactured by Volkswagen will pass to other types of products such as Tesla’s own household batteries, but it is not ruled out as part of the battery reuse plan in the future.

Important collaborations were also announced regarding the deployment of a fast charging network at European level. Volkswagen has partnered in this sense with BP, Enel and Iberdrola in a project that foresees the deployment of 18,000 points by the year 2023. These and other important announcements regarding electrification were made within the framework of the Volkswagen Power Day held on March 22.

No less strategic is the march of the ID family, a range of vehicles with which Volkswagen intends to bring its sales of electric cars to 30% of the total in 2025 and 70% in 2030. Two dates that cannot be found so far. As we have anticipated, the protagonist of the morning was actually the Volkswagen ID.4. An electric SUV that is based on the ID.3 platform with a large interior space and a higher body.

Contact with the ID.4

We had the opportunity to drive a few kilometers with this new Volkswagen model, in this case a 1st, one of the most equipped models in the range. The ID.4 is a midsize car at over four and a half meters in length, slightly larger than a Hyundai Tucson, and 1.85 meters in width, longer than a Tiguan. It has simple and modern lines, in the style of what we find with the ID.4 but with a height that makes it more comfortable and livable.

In fact, in the interior, the space available immediately stands out, for example the separation between the driver and the passenger is notable, accentuated by the absence of a common armrest since each seat incorporates its own. The dashboard is identical to the ID.3 with the automatic shift system positioned above the speedometer and road information display, the 12-inch infotainment system display is positioned at the center of a minimalist dashboard that rises the feeling of spaciousness.

This sensation is repeated in the rear seats where there is a large space for the legs and also enough height for people of considerable size to travel. A lot of space also across the width, which translates into the possibility of three people traveling. The large glass surfaces also contribute to this feeling of spaciousness. Good touch of all materials although there is no finish that can be defined as luxurious but rather oriented to the practical and minimalist. The trunk is bigIt has 543 liters that can be increased to 1,575 liters.

Adaptation

It must be said that the first minutes behind the wheel of the ID.4 require adaptation, obviously not if an ID.3 has been previously driven. The gear lever is replaced by a selector on the right-hand side of the screen behind the steering wheel. There are many settings that can be edited and this requires some skill to navigate the menus. All the buttons are tactile and that makes it more prudent to make these modifications with the car stopped.

The connection of the mobile is simple and the car offers a tray with wireless charging under the dashboard with the USB connectors close to it. Once all the parameters such as the driving mode had been configured and the navigator ready, we set out to make our excursion. The tour proposed by Volkswagen included all types of terrain like curvy roads, dirt sections, motorway and a small urban route so we were able to test the car in all circumstances.

A little shy

The first impression is that despite the 203 horses and that the car responds well and accelerates decisively but with less thrust than other electric cars we have tested, some with less power. What you do notice is a very high ride quality as it is very quiet and has surprising stability, which we put to the test in very twisty sections at a fairly high speed. The suspensions are somewhat tougher than other models, which makes the bumps and other irregularities noticeable but without compromising the excellent comfort.

With a limited time it is difficult to draw conclusions but the ID.4 transmitted us quality and a habitability that surprised us a lot. It has interesting elements such as a strip of lights on the windshield that indicates the state of charge or if we have to turn at a crossroads by indication of the navigator. It also has a HUD-type display system on the windshield and voice recognition for certain functions. It is a car that performs well in the city with a really small turning radius and with an autonomy and behavior that allows travel (provided that we plan it). I think it is another step in the right direction for Volkswagen.

Prices for the ID.4 start at 35,875 for the pure model with a 170-horsepower engine and 52kWh battery (344-kilometer range) to more than 58,000 for the ID.4 Max with a 204-horsepower engine and 77 kWh battery. (522 kilometers of autonomy). In this configurator you can see all the combinations. Volkswagen says that in five clicks we can have the ID.4 perfectly configured. It should be borne in mind that currently and thanks to the Moves III program in Spain it is possible to get a subsidy of up to 7,000 euros if we deliver a car over 10 years old as long as the price before VAT is within the maximum price of 53,000 euros before VAT (so the ID.4 would fall into this limitation).

A version of ID.4 called GTX is also expected to be released soon. would become the top of the range. It will have 4motion all-wheel drive, a 77kWh battery (autonomy is not yet approved) and it will have a more powerful engine that will reach 300 horsepower. Orders are expected to begin in May and the car will be available in June this year. The price of this version is not yet known.