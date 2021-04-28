Get in shape without leaving home

04/28/2021 at 12:20 CEST

During the confinement, many activated plan B, not being able to exercise in the gym: training at home.

A good program can be to combine two or three days of cardiovascular exercise (jogging, cycling, skating & mldr;) with strength routines that you can do in your own home, with the help of the right equipment. Here we show you our selection, take note!

If you want exercise at home, it is good that you equip yourself properly. Therefore, we have made a selection with the home exercise products of the most suitable quality for you to improve your health and well-being.

Why exercise at home?

Because you can take advantage of your free hours to practice sports and improve your health and physical complexion.Because you do not have to expose yourself to risks, to adverse weather conditions and you will avoid traveling to another place to exercise.Because you will save the money of having to pay a monitor or gym to train.Because you will perceive all the benefits of exercising.Because it is comfortable, easy and complementary to training outside the home.

Treadmill

Fitfiu Fitness MC-160 is a very compact folding treadmill low-priced that has a running surface whose dimensions are 36 x 100 cm and reaches a maximum speed of up to 10 km / h.

This machine has a power of 1200W for the best performance in your home, in addition to 12 training programs, with a heart rate monitor on the handlebar to know your heart rate. It has built-in speakers, mobile support and bluetooth.

Stationary bicycle

Ultrasport F-Bike Advanced is a folding exercise bike with LCD display that has 8 resistance levels that can be adjusted with hand pulse sensors. Designed for athletes and seniors who want exercise at home.

Kettlebell

CCLIFE it’s a dumbbell set considered one of the best home exercise products, with kettlebell. The dumbbells adapt to the training plan. There are 10, 12.5 and 20 kilos.

In addition, they are adjustable in weight, being able to customize it according to your training needs.

You can get up to 20 to 40 kilos with the different options available. With a safe and ergonomic design, they are perfect for training.

Fitness floor

This is one Puzzle mat designed for fitness and gym floors. It consists of a foam rubber protection set. It is an expandable protective mat with 18 slabs and edges to do sport.

This puzzle mat is comfortable and easy to clean, to protect your home during physical exercise. It has a non-slip surface and is made of a lightweight material that isolates heat and sound. It is also waterproof and protects against bumps. You can distribute it however you want.

Elastic bands

OMERIL They are elastic bands for bodybuilding with 5 levels of resistance that come in different colors. They are used to perform different exercises and are designed for advanced athletes and beginners.

These tapes have been manufactured in 100% natural latex high quality. They are soft for exercise at home, they do not harm your skin and they do not break easily. They will retain their elasticity and strength over time so you can take advantage of their potential. They are easy to store in your bag and you can take them wherever you want.

Pull-ups and chin-up bar

This pull-up bar mounts easily to the door frame, without screws or drills. As it is extensible, it is enough to fix it to the precise length to be able to start training, although it also includes screws and accessories for permanent mounting. It is made of steel, robust and resistant, suitable for people weighing up to 100 kg. Ideal for working the biceps, triceps, back muscles and abs. It has comfortable padded grips that provide a secure hold and prevent irritation of the palms of the hands during training. Diameter: approx. 30 mm. Length: 63.5–93 cm.

Kit of 5 elastic bands with handles

Elastic bands help to work all muscle groups, strengthen legs, buttocks, back and pectorals. They also improve coordination and balance and are easily adaptable to various fitness levels. This lot includes 5 functional training rubbers that can be combined with each other up to a maximum of 45 kg of force. They can be hooked on doors, bars, benches, etc. to perform endless exercises. Includes manual.

Abs wheel

The “roller & rdquor; It is considered by experts as one of the most productive (and difficult) abdominal exercises. The Songmics abdominal wheel enhances and optimizes movement, which means that all the muscles involved in the strength of stability and dynamics are used. Roll outs are challenging but very productive: the first time you use them, get on your knees and keep the wheel under your body. As you improve, you will be able to lift your knees off the ground, and at this point your entire body weight is on your abs, making it one of the most specific ways to target those particular muscles.

Bodybuilding bench

This gym bench is the perfect tool to get in shape at home because it allows you to exercise your entire body effectively by performing a wide variety of exercises. The structure is made of very resistant steel but the backrest, the chair and the elbow support are padded to provide maximum comfort. The machine is adjustable and has different positions to adapt to the needs of each one and to the different workouts. In addition, as it is foldable, it is easy to store in tight spaces. Includes 1 barbell, 1 pair of bungee cords, and 1 spring loaded puller.

Non-slip yoga mat

The Toplus yoga mat has a double-layer design that provides optimal grip, excellent cushioning, and double-sided non-slip texture. The optimal 6mm thickness offers the most comfortable experience for yogis of all skill levels. It also comes with a small towel to clean after use. It is available in 10 different color combinations.

Jump rope

Jumping rope for just 30 minutes burns roughly 400 calories. But not only that, it also helps to strengthen bones, regulate appetite & mldr; This model allows two exercise modes: with rope (which is adjustable up to a total length of 290 cm) and without rope, which allows it to be used in spaces with low ceilings or reduced dimensions such as the bedroom and balcony. The LCD screen displays information such as weight, exercise time, jump count, and calories burned.

Professional Quality Neoprene Dumbbell Set

These dumbbells are sold in pairs ranging from 1 to 8 kilos in weight. With the advantage that its flat shape at the top and bottom will prevent them from rolling and facilitates storage. They are made of cast iron and covered with neoprene that facilitates and improves grip and prevents slipping due to sweat. Incorporate a poster with 32 exercise images for a great workout at home.

