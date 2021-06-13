get in shape without going to the gym

To get in shape you don’t need to go to the gym, you can prepare your own sports equipment to train at home with these various gadgets.

Going to the gym is not necessary to get in shape, you can train indoors if you have a good set of machines and accessories. If you don’t have this yet, in this guide we recommend 11 gadgets you can buy on Amazon to train without having to leave home.

Stationary bikes, heart rate band, thigh exercisers, watches and sports bracelets, adjustable Pilates bar … We have selected the most varied devices so you can train different parts of the body, from legs to arms. Let’s get to know the main features of these articles.

13 gadgets to train at home

CooSpo Bluetooth heart rate band

This band is used to record your heart rate while doing sports, in addition to knowing the calories burned. It is very comfortable to wear, with an adjustable strap under the chest. It also has Bluetooth 4.0 to connect it to your smartphone and view all the physical activity monitoring data from there. Plus, it comes with a button battery included.

Know more: CooSpo Bluetooth heart rate band

Polar Unite Smartwatch

To train at home you can also buy this Polar Unite smartwatch, compatible with both indoor and outdoor sports. It is a smart watch focused on helping you improve your physical fitness, as it serves to monitor all your workouts and know your heart rate. In addition, it is also waterproof and integrates GPS.

If we keep talking about this Polar Unite smartwatch, we can mention that it offers you personalized training sessions. When it’s time to rest, count on the function Nightly Recharge to analyze your recovery. As far as autonomy is concerned, it can reach up to 50 hours in training mode according to the manufacturer.

Know more: Polar Unite Smartwatch

Echronous Oximeter

To check that your physical state is correct while you exercise at home, you can use an oximeter, a device in charge of measure the level of oxygen saturation in the blood. A good pulse oximeter is this echronous one, which you can buy on Amazon for 12.98 euros. It is easy to use, as its screen can be adjusted in 4 different directions and it has 6 display modes.

Know more: Echronous Oximeter

Polar Optical Pulse Sensor

To train at home you can also get this Polar brand optical pulse sensor, which you can place on your arm thanks to the adjustable bracelet. You may connect it to the Polar Beat app on your smartphone to know there all the data registered by the device. This optical pulse sensor, which is a good alternative to the chest strap we mentioned earlier, record your heart rate with 6 LEDs and, in addition, it has a rechargeable battery.

Know more: Polar optical pulse sensor

ISE exercise bike

One of the most popular machines for getting in shape at home is the stationary bike. A good model is this one from ISE, with 8 resistance levels so you can choose the one that best suits your abilities. In addition, it has a pulse sensor so you can monitor your heart rate at all times.

With this bike you can pedal forward and backward, and it equips an LCD screen that shows the training time, the distance traveled, the calories burned and the heart rate measured by the sensor. Also has 6 height levels to fit your size.

Know more: ISE exercise bike

Smartband Xiaomi Mi Band 5

To control your physical exercise you can also use the popular Xiaomi smart bracelet, called Mi Band 5. It has a 1.1 inch AMOLED screen With anti-fingerprint tempered glass and brightness up to 450 nits. With this gadget you can monitor up to 11 training modes, in addition to using the stopwatch and knowing your heart rate.

In the list of specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 we also see 5 ATM water resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, being compatible with Android 5.0 and higher devices, or iOS 10.0 and higher. It is also important to know its autonomy, since it equips a 125 mAh battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Know more: Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Smartband

