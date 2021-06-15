get in shape with your mobile

These pocket-sized home and gym exercise tools will help you stay in good shape. Get in shape and have fun!

Stay in shape or improve your physical condition requires effort and dedication to achieve the best results. For this, there are multiple alternatives that help you create a routine and measure your results effectively.

On this occasion, we will talk about some tools that have gained much prominence in recent years: training applications at home and for the gym.

And it is that more and more people are betting on this type of solutionsSince they are complete, they go with you wherever you go and in many cases, they are completely free.

Therefore, today we present you 8 apps for the gym super complete that will help you get in shape just by using your mobile device. If you want to know them, join us to discover them.

8 applications to exercise in the gym from your mobile

There is a wide variety of options and applications within the Google Play Store, each with advantages and disadvantages. Even so, we have selected 8 copies that we consider the most complete in your sector.

Jefit

Jefit is one of the more complete applications that you will find for the gym, so much for create workout routines as for exercise at home. In any case, it provides you with a series of exercises to keep fit, progress and get the most out of every workout. You can use it from your mobile or from the web or desktop version.

It is intended for both beginners and more advanced levels. It allows you to follow up, create and edit exercise routines, watch tutorials with more than 1,300 demos, different programs adapted to each objective, monthly challenges and much more.

Total Fitness

With Total Fitness, you will get a complete training guide more than 100 different exercises with detailed explanatory videos of each one. Offers different guided routines, so much for create a workout plan at the gym or to do it from your home.

Meet various challenges to motivate yourself in training, receive nutrition tips, keep track of your progress through detailed graphs, use the built-in calculator to know your BMI (body mass index) and much more … Without forgetting what it is totally free.

Gym trainer

If you are interested in the world of bodybuilding, Gym trainer is one of the best free apps you’ll find for the gym. It offers you a complete exercise guide, routines for each objective, meal plans, healthy recipes and many more options for your workouts.

In addition, it gives you a detailed guide with supplement recommendations, calorie calculator, HIIT stopwatch and to rest between your routines between much more. It is worth giving it a try, because it is full of valuable information that will be of great use to your daily training regimen.

Gym Fitness & Workout

We know that a personal trainer can be a hard hit on your pocketbook, however, with Gym Fitness & Workoutyou can have one totally free and where you are. Although, it is not the same, at least you will have the counseling with more than 300 exercises and varied routines to train in the gym or at home.

Plan your weekly workouts, create personalized routines according to your goals, complete different challenges as proof of your evolution, receives diets and nutritional plans for healthy eating and much more in one application. Although its free version is very complete, it has a Pro version that gives you access to more content, in case you want to get the most out of it.

Virtuagym Fitness

Similar to the previous application, Virtualgym Fitness gives you the possibility of having a 3d personal trainer that will guide you in your workouts in detail. More than 4,000 different exercises, you can perform the routine you need in the gym or at home to meet your fitness goals.

Get workout reminders, keep a record of your evolution, access 3D videos of each exercise in detail, receive written instructions for each workout and more. In addition, with the integration to the Virtualgym Food app, you will additionally have a Calories counter, carbohydrates and fats. One of the most complete and fun alternatives to use.

Best Fit Pro

With Best Fit Pro, you decide how to train by choosing your goal, training frequency, duration, method you want to use, division and more. This application works as a personal trainer that will guide you in your process and will assign you the proper exercises to work different parts of the body.

Gain muscle mass, burn calories, increase strength or improve your fitness, whatever your objective, through the algorithm of the app, you will have the best workouts and tips to achieve it. Complete challenges and track your progress, all in one free app.

Fitness and bodybuilding

It is one of the best gym apps available on Google Play. It is very simple but it does not stop being very complete, it offers you more than 150 simple exercises but effective for positive workouts according to each muscle group. It has a detailed guide so that you develop correctly each exercise in the gym or your home.

Learn how to exercise your body, train your abs, do chest, shoulder and back exercises, routines to train your legs and more. An application that is worth trying and that you will surely want to use forever.

ProFit

By last, ProFit It is a paid app ($ 4.99 / month) that will help you take your workouts at home to the next level, although it also has a free version but you will have to register your card details.

It’s about a very complete virtual gym where you will have your own personal trainer. You can create weight loss routines at home and get the better results in the gym.

ProFit analyze your performance and your progress to offer you a training program tailored to your goals with detailed description and a visual guide with pictures and videos to carry them out. Creates personalized workouts, save your record and more. If you really want get the most out of your training at home and in the gym, you must have this app.

Now that you have all these gym apps, it is possible to obtain the best results in your everyday training exercises, choose the one that best suits your plan and achieve the best version of you.

