Get healthy with one of the best bathroom scales of 2021

How to choose the best bathroom scale

It seems obvious that you need a digital bathroom scale. But before taking out the portfolio, you may have to attend to a series of basic criteria that they will help you define your purchase:

Digital. Is the scale analog or digital? Nowadays, the normal thing is that it is one of the second, because they offer a greater amount of functionalities that go beyond our own weight. Such as the amount of fluids we retain, our body mass index or our bone density.

Connectivity Today’s scales stand out for their connectivity with mobile devices. After all, they all have applications that allow us to manage the data that the scale throws remotely.

Material. Most commonly, today’s scales are made of tempered glass, but there are also stainless steel, which are not bad either.

Precision. If your scale is not precise enough, it will be like not having any scale.

Weight. You must take into account the maximum weight that your scale can register. Not to mention the maximum weight it can support until its structure is compromised.

Screen. If your model is electronic, check that the display and the numbers it shows are large enough to see them from our position.

Types of bathroom scales

It is clear that there are many models of bathroom scales out there on the internet. But if we look at the types, we can differentiate these four:

Smart bioimpedance scales. They are the scales that allow us connect it with different mobile devices. Hence the term smart. Regarding bioimpedance, saying that it commands a electrical signal that passes through our body in order to get parameters that you would not get otherwise. Its use is not recommended for people with pacemakers or pregnant women.

Scales to measure body mass. In addition to our weight, which is also important, these scales are capable of calculate our body mass.

Digital scales. Unlike analog, these scales are capable of measuring our weight in a matter of seconds and displays it clearly and legibly on its liquid crystal display.

Mechanical scales. The scales of a lifetime. They may not have many functions and are rudimentary to use, but they are the most accurate that exist.

Smart bathroom scales vs digital bathroom scales

The main difference between one and the other lies in their connectivity. While digital ones are limited to show us our weight through a screen, the smart ones are capable of link with mobile devices through apps. From them, we can control all the parameters that the scale throws up.

And it is that they also have differences in many of their functions. Digital scales are limited to displaying our weight, while the smart ones are capable of measuring many more parameters such as muscle mass or bone density.

Tips to make your scale as accurate as possible

If we buy one bathroom scale It is for you to give us the most accurate values ​​possible. And if you want this to be the case, we recommend that you follow these simple steps:

Firm surface. You will need to place the bathroom scale on a firm surface. Beware of poorly laid tiles.

Always weigh yourself at the same time. Weigh yourself at the same time each day will give more value to the weight indicated by the scale. For example, you can do it every morning and, if possible, on an empty stomach.

Do not move. It is important that you stay motionless as much as you can while the scale calculates your weight.

Always barefoot. Above all, if your scale is bioimpedance, you must get on it always barefoot.

Do not obsess. Weigh yourself every day and try to track your progress, but it will be useless to obsess over our weight.