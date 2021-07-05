Get hack into an ATM with your mobile’s NFC and an Android app

If you thought that an ATM was impossible to hack, you should know that you were completely wrong. Because even devices that are supposedly as safe as the one previously mentioned, are possible to hack with a little dexterity and especially with the necessary instruments.

As we read in Wired, Joseph Rodriguez, a security consultant for a major company, you have managed to hack an ATM solely with the help of your smartphone. Is the money of the banks in danger? Be very careful because it is possible that it is.

This is how an ATM has been hacked with the help of an Android phone

With the help of an NFC-enabled phone and an app that he designed himself, Joseph Rodriguez managed to hack an ATM, blocking it, collecting credit card data and even withdrawing money from it.

From what the “hacker” said, thanks to the application he developed, sent a data packet to the cashier much larger than normal which caused a machine buffer overflow, corrupting its memory and causing the hacker to execute his own code. Of course Rodriguez did not do this for his own benefit, but to improve ATM security. The brands and suppliers of such machines have already realized that updating all the terminals will take a very long time.

Joseph Rodriguez has kept his achievements hidden for almost a year. However and due to the passivity of manufacturers in patching the software of their machines, has decided to expose this information to put pressure on companies.

This story shows that nothing is completely safe in this life and that the skill of hackers improves with the passage of time. Hence the need for firms to improve their products by adding new layers of security and privacy, not only in devices as important as a smartphone but with any other technological product that may be hacked.

