As you surely already know, a few days ago Sony announced the Days of Play, a promotion for PlayStation 4 in which among other offers, we can find some of the best games on the Sony console at scandalous prices.

One of them is without a doubt FIFA 20, which is possibly the best soccer game today. And it is now cheaper than ever to enjoy sports in the living room or bedroom of our house. For less than 10 euros we can enjoy incredible realistic games With our favorite players like Messi, Ronaldo or Neymar, but beware, be quick that the offer ends in a few days.

Get FIFA 20 for PS4 for less than 10 euros

FIFA 20 was introduced in September last year and like virtually all games in its saga, it became a real success. Not only for all the improvements in gameplay that the title brings over previous installments, but also for being the only football title with all original licenses, both teams, players and stadiums.

In addition to being able to play official competitions such as the leagues of the main European competitions, as well as other tournaments, The real fun of FIFA 20 is competing against other real players in its online modes where the fun is endless. For this we will have to be subscribers of PlayStation Plus, a service which is now with a 30% discount on its annual subscription, without prejudice to the fact that they will give us two incredible games like Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II totally free.

FIFA 20 can be purchased digitally for just 9.99 euros on the PlayStation Store. A ridiculous price considering that we are facing the best soccer game today, in addition to all the hours of fun that it will offer us. But you have to be quick, this offer is only available until June 18 at which time its price will return to 69.99 euros. Are you going to miss it?

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

