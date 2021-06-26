Get € 5 free on Amazon in just one minute: this is how you can do it | Entertainment

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Surely you already have an Amazon account, one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in the world, where you can get practically any product, and best of all, you will receive it with full guarantee at home for the next few hours.

As soon as you use Amazon, it is quite profitable to be a member of Amazon Prime, and if you are not it is always a good opportunity to register, and that is that you not only benefit from free shipping in 24 hours, but also from Prime Video, among others. advantage.

Now every Amazon Prime user can take five euros completely free until June 30, 2021, as long as it complies with the terms and conditions of use of Amazon itself regarding this promotion.

Get 5 euros completely free right now for your next purchase on Amazon

To be able to take these five euros for free for your next qualified Amazon purchase, all you have to do is listening to a complete song on Amazon Music. To do this, you must make sure that you are connected to your Amazon Prime account when listening to the song on Amazon Music.

If you have done well, you will receive an email with your code of five euros approximately five days after listening to the song.

This promo code can be redeemed 30 days after email receipt. Try to do it as quickly as possible, because the promotion is only limited to the first 5,000 Amazon Prime customers who meet these requirements.

Once you receive the promotional code of five euros you can use it in your next purchase as long as it has a minimum value of € 20.

Amazon offers a one-month trial of its Prime service completely free of charge. You can continue once the test is over or register freely.

Note that if you have Amazon Prime in a trial period, you will not be able to qualify for this promotion, so make sure you are a full Amazon Prime customer. Also, of course, you can only claim this bonus of five euros once, so if you have already participated in this promotion before, it will not be valid.

You can buy almost anything with this promo code, but there are several exceptions. On the one hand, it is only valid for products sold and shipped by Amazon on Amazon.com, and you will not be able to use it for books, digital content, shipping costs, gift wrapping costs, Amazon gift vouchers or products sold by third parties in the marketplace .

