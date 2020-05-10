PlayStation Plus may be an essential service if you want your PlayStation gaming experience to be complete, as it will allow you play online with friends, which is one of the functions that most interest us when we buy a console. Without this subscription you will not be able to enjoy the multiplayer online mode, so its purchase becomes almost essential so that we can enjoy PlayStation without restrictions. In addition to the discounts it offers and the free games, which make the subscription price even more worthwhile, since the payment we make will be less than the price of those free games or the savings we will get at Buy other games on the PS Store.

So that you know all the advantages of the service, you know how you can try it for free or save a few euros on the subscriptionWe are going to tell you everything you need to know about PS Plus and its subscription methods, as well as the ways to pay for this subscription so that you can join or renew your subscription at the best price.

What are the advantages of PS Plus

The first, the main one, that without this subscription to PS Plus you will not be able to access online multiplayer modes on PS4. If you want the console to play online, except for some free-to-play games, you must subscribe to PS Plus. This is the main reason why many PlayStation 4 users decide to pay for the PS Plus subscription, since it gives access to functionality that is one of the most sought after by console users.

But that is not the only advantage of PS Plus, which in addition to opening the online multiplayer mode makes available to its paid subscribers a series of free games every month, at no additional cost, which you can download to your console to play as if you would have bought. Each month these games change and, if you have already downloaded it to your console, you can continue playing it as long as you keep the subscription, that is, although the games offered by PS Plus change every month, that does not imply that they expire on your console, where you will continue to have them available to play as long as you maintain the subscription.

These games are varied and some of them are some of the most powerful that the console has, so you will surely find some month among the catalog of free PS Plus games that interests you. And if it is not the case, you can also take advantage of exclusive offers that the PlayStation subscription service makes available to you on the PS Store. Discounts and offers greater than for users who do not have this service and who can sometimes help you get a game for a much lower price than it would cost you if you bought it at its original price. And also, to complete the offer, PS Plus offers the user 100 GB of cloud storage to save your games.

Subscription types and annual savings

Right now there are three types of PS Plus subscription and with three different prices. You can choose between a monthly, quarterly or annual subscription. The current prices for these three modalities are:

Monthly: 8.99 euros

Quarterly: 24.99 euros (8.33 euros per month)

Annual: 59.99 euros (5 euros per month)

If you are clear that PS Plus is the type of subscription you were looking for and that you will use it continuously over time, the annual subscription will be your best option, since you will save 44% compared to the monthly payment and 39% compared to the quarterly subscription plan.

There are different ways to purchase these subscriptions. One, as we have already said, is to allow recurring payment automatically, by entering your payment information, either a card or a Paypal account, in your account information. But you can buy a subscription manually through your PS4 or your PC, entering the PS Store, or also with a selection of gift cards, Available at online and physical dealers, where you must redeem the coupon code. If you have two months of subscription and they give you a card with another three, these months will be added to your current subscription.

Free subscription to PS Plus

If you have never had a PS Plus subscription, you can try the service for free for 14 days. Getting it is very simple, although you will have to pay attention to some details. For example, you must be sure that your account has never had PS PlusYou can check this in the Transaction History. If you have not been subscribed, you can take advantage of these 14 days of free trial with access to online multiplayer, free games available every month and special offers for PS Plus members. Of course, when the subscription ends, if you do not renew it, you will lose those rights.

If when you finish your trial you do not want to continue with the subscription, you must be pending and, before the 14 days have passed, deactivate the option to activate the automatic renewal so that the payment of the subscription does not occur in the payment method that you have included when requesting the free trial. Go to Settings> Account Management> Account Information> PlayStation subscriptions. There select the subscription you want to cancel, choose Deactivate automatic renewal and the subscription will not be renewed. Remember to do this up to 24 hours before the free trial expires.

If, on the other hand, you want to maintain the privileges and continue with the subscription, you can choose between two options. One is to do nothing and let PS Plus charge us for a monthly subscription, every month, until we decide to end the subscription. When the 14 days are up, your PS Plus account that was free will automatically renew becoming a paid PlayStation Plu subscriptions with a monthly billing. The second option is to change that monthly billing for a quarterly or annual billing. If you have convinced us what PS Plus offers and we are sure that we will use it over time, the best option will be to change to a plan other than the monthly plan, since you will save money.

PS Plus cheaper

Sony conducts special offers and promotional days where the subscription price is reduced, and that’s a good idea and a good time to extend our subscription, even if we just renewed it. If we have five months of subscription and we get 12 months at a lower price in one of these offers, our subscription will last 17 months, since it is added.

We also have the option of going to online stores offering PS Plus codes. If you decide to supply your account through this type of payment, by code, the first thing you must do is cancel the automatic renewal, as we have explained, and start to redeem these codes for subscription months. The codes, which you can find at the official price in physical stores and online, will extend your subscription by one, three or twelve months.

Unofficial websites

Another of the most common options to get cheaper PS Plus subscriptions is to search for codes on the Internet, although it is probably not the most recommended or reliable option. There are some unofficial websites that offer these codes at a lower price than Sony. If you browse the Internet you will be able to find several of these pages that, through an online payment, will give you the code to extend your subscription of one, three or twelve months for PS Plus. However, you have to keep in mind that these websites are not official, that you are going to make the payment on a page external to Sony or its official distributors and that you will not be able to make any complaint to the PlayStation company if they scam you, they keep your money and you do not get the code or the one they send you does not work.

You must be careful if the code you buy is valid for Spain and assess whether you want to give all the information they ask for, your email, your card or your phone number to a company that you do not know and that may not be reliable. If you still decide to take the risk to save those euros, you will get a code that you must exchange in the PlayStation Store, in the Redeem Codes section. Enter the code that will have been sent to you by email and the selected months will be added to your subscription so that you can enjoy PS Plus cheaper.