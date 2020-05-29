These juices are a powerful ally to revitalize the body in depth, an extraordinary recommendation to return to daily activities with energy, health and vitality.

The green juice consumption in recent years it has been one of the most important pillars of various health and wellness trends. Although the combinations are immense They stand out for being made with fresh fruits and vegetables and that is why they are a great nutritional ally, which is related to great medicinal benefits.

A good recommendation for strengthen the body after the days of confinement is to opt for a balanced diet and mainly based on the consumption of fruits and vegetablesJuice intake helps to increase your consumption. At the same time they are related to wonderful therapeutic benefits among which the following stand out:

They are rich in antioxidants and fiber, considered key components to accelerate metabolism and improve the digestion process.

Are nutritious and low in caloriesThanks to this, they are considered a good ally for enhance weight loss.

Their nutritional components and its high fiber content confer benefits on them purify and detoxify the organism, they are ideal to eliminate what the body does not need. At the same time they have anti-inflammatory properties which helps deflate the belly.

Green juices they are rich in micronutrients that the body absorbs easily and naturally increases energy.

Its high content of vitamin C strengthens the immune systemor, increases the body’s natural defenses and it is a good complement to a healthy and radiant skin.

Three easy, delicious and very nutritious recipes:

1. Citrus juice, for the immune system

Ingredients:

3 oranges

1 lemon

1 medium piece of fresh ginger

Preparation mode:

Get the juice from the oranges and lemon.

Peel and grate the ginger very finely, pour it into the juice and allow it to sit for 5 minutes.

Consume freshly prepared and fasting.

2. Red juice, against fatigue

Ingredients:

1 large beet

2 red apples

2 carrots

1 medium piece of fresh ginger

Preparation mode:

Wash all the vegetables, remove the peel and proceed to break them into medium cubes.

Add the ingredients to the juice extractor or blender glass and process until a smooth and smooth liquid is obtained.

Consume freshly prepared and fasting.

3. Green juice, to give energy

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

2 green apples

1 handful of baby spinach

1 sprig of parsley

1 lemon

1 medium piece of fresh ginger

Preparation mode:

Wash all the vegetables and proceed to break them into medium cubes.

Add the ingredients to the juice extractor or blender glass and process until a smooth and smooth liquid is obtained. Finish adding the lemon juice and process again.

Consume freshly prepared and fasting.

