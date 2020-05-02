One of the big questions about an Android phone is why it is slow. This does not happen from minute one, but it is something that happens over time on all phones. The causes may be various, but the solutions are very simple for all users. Stay and find out how to recover the speed of your Android mobile.

Recover the speed of your mobile with these tricks

When time passes you may experience a reduction in the performance of your mobile. This is noted in that applications are slow to respond or the operating system runs slower than usual. This can be a nuisance for anyone, but luckily the keys are much simpler than blaming a virus, the age of the operating system or the hardware of the device in your hands.

The fastest and easiest method is restart the device. This option makes the system turn off and on again causes all applications to lose the stored data from the last session and if you have not been doing this for a long time, it is possible that many will collapse the entire flow of information that your smartphone.

Another option for make your Android mobile go faster is to use an app. If your mobile has a file cleaner use it to delete files that you don’t use or that just fill space. This is the case for temporary Internet files or cache memory. Third-party applications are good options to avoid having to go application by application, eliminating the cache of each one.

The third and last option you have so that your Android smartphone works faster is free up space. This is something that even the terminal itself warns you when you reach a critical level of internal space, so everything will work properly until you almost run out of barely megabytes to cover. At this point you just have to delete applications or make a backup of the data you have on the phone such as videos and images. Keep in mind that if you have automatic downloads activated on WhatsApp you will have to delete more than one funny meme that you had saved, but think that you will gain speed for your smartphone.