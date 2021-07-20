get an iPhone 12 on us and 50% discount on family lines

These offers are for new customers AND ALSO current customers. Everyone wins.

In addition, The Un ‑ carrier will provide generous support for teachers and students, donating $ 1 million to DonorsChoose to purchase school supplies nationwide.

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 20, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – The past school year was a whirlwind for teachers, students and families across the country. This year, T ‑ Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is helping everyone get back on business with the launch of new back-to-school offers — for both new and existing customers — starting this Friday, July 23.

Get an iPhone 12 (or up to four!) On us (or $ 830 off any iPhone 12 series) with 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible phone in Magenta MAX, T ‑ Mobile’s best 5G plan that doesn’t slow you down based on the amount of data you use.

Get family lines at half price (lines 3 to 8) with the latest T ‑ Mobile plans (Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX). That means you can add a line with unlimited talk, text, data, and 5G included, starting at less than $ 10 a month.

And because we all need good news, T ‑ Mobile reaffirms its continued commitment to education by donating $ 1 million to help teachers through DonorsChoose, which will go directly to help them purchase essential school supplies. This is in addition to T ‑ Mobile’s #CleartheList campaign, which has been in place for three years, to help teachers, and a donation of more than $ 1 million from T ‑ Mobile along with other participating businesses to DonorsChoose as part of the #GiveThanksNotPranks campaign launched by the company. To keep up the good news, T ‑ Mobile’s 10Million Project – a $ 10.7 billion initiative that brings free internet and free mobile hotspot to eligible households nationwide – will kick off its second full school year to help close the gap. digital for more than 10 million families.

“This year, going back to school is something very special, because it represents taking back all those things that we had to give up during a truly difficult year for families, teachers and students,” says Jon Freier, executive vice president of the consumer markets group at T ‑Mobile. “That’s why T-Mobile decided to collaborate big, to help everyone stay connected to the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network in the country.

“This coming school year could be the most important of our generation and teachers will need all the encouragement we can give them as many return to the classroom,” says Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. “This gift from T-Mobile to teachers will help students get off to a strong start to the year and support them through a time of re-adaptation.”

Back to school, with the best benefits

T ‑ Mobile is the nation’s 5G leader and is here to help everyone stay connected. T ‑ Mobile’s 5G Extended Range Network covers 300 million people in an area of ​​1.6 million square miles; that’s almost 2x more coverage than AT&T and 4x more than Verizon. In addition, now that Sprint is part of T ‑ Mobile, The Un ‑ carrier extends its leadership by activating the 5G ultra-capacity network across the country and bringing high-speed 5G to more places than anyone else. Ultra-capacity 5G can deliver average speeds of 325 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps and currently covers 150 million people.

If we combine ALL THAT 5G POWER with Magenta MAX, T ‑ Mobile’s unlimited plan that will never slow you down based on the amount of data you use, this means students, teachers and families will be able to study more, stream more, watch more and listen. more than ever. In addition, Magenta MAX includes Netflix on us, with taxes and fees already included, the most awarded customer service in mobile telephony with a dedicated Team of Experts, weekly gifts and discounts through T ‑ Mobile Tuesdays, exclusive discounts on accommodation and car rental with T ‑ Mobile TRAVEL, an unrivaled set of free tools that protect against fraudulent calls and robotic calls with Scam Shield and 40 GB of high-speed data for mobile hotspot. And of course, unlimited calls, texts and data for 5G smartphones included at no extra charge.

iPhone on us: If you cancel wireless service, you could stop receiving credits and have to pay up to the full value of your device (eg, iPhone 12 64GB: $ 829.99) depending on the required financing agreement; If you are going to cancel your account, contact us in advance to pay the balance in discounted monthly installments. Price tax, before credits, is paid at the time of purchase. $ 30 fee may be required for support or device changes, either in stores or calls to customer service. Max. 4 / count. The account must be active and current in order to receive the credits on the invoice; the process could take 2 billing cycles. 50% off: with monthly bill credits and AutoPay discount. You could stop receiving credits if you cancel any lines or change plans. Maximum 6 discounted lines per eligible account.

