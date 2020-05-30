To illustrate this topic, we tell you that you can sign up for a Netflix account on the platform’s website. As well as, through your mobile app or by selecting the Netflix channel on your TV streaming device.

Most streaming devices like Roku will require you to sign up for an online account, while others, like Apple TV, will guide you through the process directly on your TV. So, here you will learn how to sign up for a Netflix account and start enjoying this platform.

Get Netflix account through the web

First of all, you must visit the official website from your favorite browser. In this case, it does not matter what type of device you are using since you can register to get a Netflix account. You can even have a free one-month trial membership when you first sign up.

However, despite the free trial, you must provide a credit card, as well as another payment method. Such as PayPal or a Netflix prepaid card. Similarly, you will not be charged for the service if you cancel your membership before the end of the trial month. You will receive an email a few days before the trial version ends, so you have the opportunity to unsubscribe.

To get started, you must click on the “Join for free for a month” button. Afterwards, you will go through a series of screens that will take you through the registration process. Then, you have to click on the option “See the plans”, to see the options that you may like. The names of the available transmission plans will appear there, along with a brief description and pricing information.

Now, you just have to select a transmission plan and then, you just have to click on “Continue”.

Netflix has three different viewing options to choose from.

The first is the basic plan; This option is cheap and allows you to watch Netflix on one device at a time. Select “Basic” if you are not going to share your account with anyone else. HD streaming is not included.

Second, you have the standard plan; with which you will get HD quality video on up to two screens at the same time. If you share your password with someone else, they can both watch HD quality videos at the same time.

Premium Plan; which, up to four people can watch different broadcasts at the same time. The Ultra HD definition is one step higher than normal HD and is perfect for screens that display 4K resolution.

Get your Netflix account: create your username and password

Now you have to create a new account. Enter your email address and a new password in the required fields and click “Continue”. Similarly, you must select a payment option. Of course, those available options will appear on the screen.

Luckily, Netflix accepts all major credit cards and debit cards with the logos of Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Discover, among others. In countries like the United States and other regions of the world, you can use a PayPal account to sign up for Netflix. PayPal allows you to make online payments using your bank account, as well as your credit cards.

If you don’t have a credit card or PayPal account, you can use a Netflix Gift Card in many regions. You can find these cards in most stores where they can sell them. To give you an example, department stores, pharmacies, etc. and load them in cash.

Follow the instructions to enter your payment details or PayPal login information. Now, just click on “Start membership” to finish creating your account. Now you can watch movies, series and TV shows from any Netflix compatible device.

Use the Android or iOS application

Start the Google Play Store if you have Android or the Apple App Store if you have an iOS device. To start using Netflix, install the app on your mobile device or on your tablet. This way you will get a one-month free trial membership when you register for the first time.

Similarly, you must provide a payment method such as those described above in order for you to qualify for membership. Remember that no charges will be billed if you cancel the subscription before the month of the free trial. Now find the Netflix app. Type “Netflix” into the search box and tap the magnifying glass icon.

Now, hit the Netflix icon when it appears in search results. The app is free to download. Now click on “Install”. This app will now be installed on your device. Now start the Netflix app. This app will open and will show you a message about subscribing to the service.

Now, you must press the button called “Join for free for a month.” Remember that you can opt for the Basic, Standard and Premium plans. Once you have chosen the plan, you just have to press the “Continue” button to go to the registration screen. You just have to enter a valid email address and a new password and click “Register”.

Remember that you have multiple payment options, from credit and debit cards, to PayPal or gift cards. All of these options will appear on the screen. Then, just press the “Start membership” button and you can now enjoy Netflix from your mobile.

Get a Netflix account by registering on Roku

To do this, go to the Roku home screen. If you have a Roku streaming device connected to your TV, you can use it to stream movies and other content from Netflix. In this way, when your Roku device starts, it will take you directly to the home screen.

Now, you must select “Netflix” on the home screen. If you don’t have Netflix, here we show you how you can enable it.

First, select the Streaming Channels option or the “Channel Shop,” if you have Roku 1, from the menu on the left. Now, select the option “Movies and TV”. Then choose Netflix and then select “Add Channel.”

You must register to obtain a Netflix account. The Roku platform recommends that you register by visiting the official Netflix page from your preferred web browser. Now, you just have to follow the steps in the “Register on the Web” section before continuing with this method.

Sign in to Netflix on your Roku device. Now that you’ve created an account, select the “Sign In” option found on most Roku models and enter your new username and password. Once you log in, you’ll have access to unlimited movies and TV.

Now if you are using a Roku 1, follow these steps:

Opening Netflix will take you to a screen that says “Are you a Netflix member?” So select the “Yes” option to reveal an access code. Go to your computer and visit the official page www.netflix.com/activate in your browser. Enter the activation code on this screen and when you return to the Roku, you will be able to watch unlimited Netflix.

Share it with your friends!