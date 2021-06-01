Get a Chuwi CoreBook X at the best price with the Chuwi contest

If you are looking for a new computer with which to do practically everything, the Chuwi CoreBook X, on sale next June 3, is a very interesting option. To take advantage of its launch, Today and tomorrow you can participate in a contest for which, by taking a series of tests, you can get discounts of 30, 50 or 90 dollars or even a free computer. You just have to register with your email and start participating. The more times you do it, the more discounts you can take.

But let’s go to the prize, what you can take if you participate. This is the new Chuwi CoreBook X computer, the best definition that a good product does not have to be expensive. In this case we see a very complete team, which stands out in two fundamental aspects: design and performance. Let’s see it in detail.

Compact and elegant design and a perfect screen to spend several hours a day

When we have it in hand, we are dealing with a light equipment, which we can comfortably carry anywhere, either every day to our office or on time to a cafeteria or on vacation. It is constructed of metal, much stronger and more durable than plastic, and weighs only 3.3 pounds.. Almost nothing.

Despite its compact size, it includes a 14-inch screen that occupies practically the entire front, thanks to its frames reduced to the maximum. It incorporates an IPS panel with a 2K resolution that offers vivid images full of contrast and details.. The 3: 2 aspect ratio also helps a lot, especially if we use video editing programs or to consume multimedia content.

Performance and productivity

The new Chuwi CoreBook X has an Intel Core i5 processor, the same one that, for example, mounts Apple’s MacBook Pro. In addition, it has an Intel Iris 655 GPU. If we add to this the 512 GB SSD disk that comes standard and the 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, we have a computer powerful enough to run very demanding programs and video games.

This is one of the keys to the Chuwi CoreBook X. Not many years ago, a low-price device also reduced components and resulted in a limited device, which hangs easily when using any application in the background. Not now, the Chuwi CoreBook X has top-notch features that ensure optimal performance at all times.

With these technical specifications, we are facing a computer capable of satisfying the needs of any type of user, from the most demanding who are obliged to use editing or design programs, to those who only want to use it for office use.

Battery to not leave you hanging at any time

One of the aspects that people pay most attention to when buying a computer, after performance, is autonomy. A good laptop worth its salt must be able to ensure a minimum number of hours without being connected to the socket.

In this case, the Chuwi CoreBook X It has a monstrous 46.2W lithium battery that ensures around eight hours of autonomy. More than enough for most people, being able to leave it charged at night and use it during the day anywhere.

Connectivity: 5G hand speed

In terms of connectivity, the Chuwi CoreBook X is compatible with the main 2G / 5G networks, available in most homes and offices and with which we can enjoy great download speeds.

In addition, Chuwi has designed a device compatible with most devices, and for this it has incorporated ports such as the 2.5 jack, USB C (the one found in most mobile phones), USB 3.0 to dump files at high speed, and card reader. One of the most complete on the market.

Availability, price and competition

As we have said before, the new Chuwi CoreBook X It goes on sale next June 3 for a price of 384 euros ($ 469) And, to celebrate it, he has started a promotion for which we can get discount vouchers or even a free team.

Enter the Chuwi website, register with your email, and start participating. The more you participate, the more likely you are to win more prizes.

