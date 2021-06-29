get a 50% discount for life in Latin America

HBO Max is now available in Mexico and the rest of Latin America. Obviously, it is a key launch for the service, as this is how it begins its global expansion phase. However, those responsible for the platform are aware that it takes more than an attractive content catalog to conquer the region. It is for this reason that HBO Max is making its debut in Latin America with a 50% discount for life. Yes, you read that right.

From June 29 to July 31, 2021 it will be possible to become a subscriber to HBO Max with a 50% discount on your subscription in a permanent. The promotion applies to the two plans currently available. That is, the standard membership (3 devices at a time and HD / 4K playback) and the mobile membership (one mobile device at a time and playback in standard quality). This is how the prices would be depending on the country:

MexicoStandard: $ 149 to $ 74.5 Mobile: $ 99 to $ 49ArgentinaStandard: $ 529 to $ 264.5 Mobile: $ 359 to 179.5chiliStandard: $ 6,900 to $ 3,450 Mobile: $ 4,900 to $ 2,450ColombiaStandard: $ 19,900 to $ 9,950 Mobile: $ 13,900 to $ 6,950

Be careful, there are some conditions that you must take into account. First of all, to access the 50% discount for life you must sign up for HBO Max from the following link. Either from your computer or mobile device. The offer is not available in the applications of the service, only through the web.

Another point to consider: the subscription price will remain at a 50% discount as long as you do not cancel it. In other words, you must have automatic renewal activated. In addition, it is mandatory to maintain a valid payment method. If you do not meet either of the two conditions above, the price of your HBO Max membership will revert to the original. We fully transcribe the terms of the promotion:

“The offer can be obtained once per person and only during the Promotional Period. It cannot be combined with any other offer for HBO Max. Qualifying consumers who take advantage of this promotional offer will receive a fifty percent (50%) discount of the subscription rate in force for that moment (plus applicable taxes) of the Mobile or Standard plan in the applicable territory, on an ongoing basis, as long as such subscription to the Mobile or Standard plan is maintained with a valid payment method and in any case it is complied with with these terms of the offer and the terms and policies that generally govern access to HBO Max Subscription plans are not transferable. If at any time you cancel your subscription, change your subscription plan or stop maintaining a valid payment method, you will lose the benefit of this promotional offer. “ HBO Max

As mentioned above, the HBO Max offer is valid for all Latin American countries that already have access to the service. Unfortunately, cannot be combined with other promotions —Like the exclusive ones in Mexico— or take advantage of free trial periods.

