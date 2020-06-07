In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Apple users have available an unbeatable offer to get a 4K Apple TV with 32 GB of memory internal for games and applications for the minimum price. If you are one of the people who prefers to use Apple products for its simplicity and synchronization, Apple TV is the product you need on your television.

This 32GB Apple TV 4K can be yours right now for just $ 161.99 on eBay. But be careful, because if you use the code “PJUNIO10” you get a discount that leaves it at only € 145.79.

If you want to watch Apple TV series on your television, this is undoubtedly the best option. In addition it also includes access to apps from other platforms such as Netflix or HBO.

This Apple TV 4K with 32 GB officially costs € 199 on the Apple website. On Amazon it is almost impossible to find. There is a store that sells it for more than € 200, but right now you can find the best possible offer on eBay for only € 145, that is, more than € 54 discount against its official price.

With this Apple TV 4K you can watch all kinds of content on your TV. It is compatible with their Apple TV + platform in which they also give you a year of service just for activating it. It is also compatible with Disney +, Netflix, HBO, Prime Video or many others, including YouTube.

Includes wireless controller with touch controls and an easy-to-use interface with your own app and game store. If you are totally into the world of Apple, you can take advantage of Apple Arcade and download games.

If you have a 4K TV this is a good way to give you more functions than that of a Smart TV traditional, in addition to being able to send video from your iPhone or iPad to the TV or even use it in mirror mode.

You can create profiles, including child profiles with parental controls or add more than one Apple ID to sync content. It also includes Siri from the command to search for content on the platforms you have installed.

This 32GB 4K Apple TV is a great deal for anyone who wants to save money and was almost certain to buy an Apple TV. It will stay at only € 145.79 using the discount code “PJUNIO10”. Shipping is totally free and ships from the European Union.

