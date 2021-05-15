Get 3 Different and Dangerous Tick Bite Diseases

We are all aware that a tick bite can lead to health problems, Some of them could become serious, so the health authorities constantly remind us of the cleaning protocols to follow to avoid having these insects in homes or businesses.

On the subject, recently in the scientific journal BMJ Case Reports the case of an old man of 70 years, an Oregonian, to whom a tick bite caused him to develop 3 different diseases.

It turns out that the old man came to an emergency hospital with fever, nausea, leg pain and swelling in one of his ankles. Upon conducting various studies, the doctors discovered that he had anemia, low platelets, as well as acute kidney failure.

The man told the doctors that a month earlier, during a trip to the northeast of the country, he felt that something had bitten his ankle, which was inflamed, which led the doctors to suspect that it was all the product of a bite from tick.

When doing more in-depth studies, the doctors were surprised to see that, in effect, the tick had not caused one but 3 diseases, since tested positive for bacteria that cause Lyme disease (Borrelia burgdorferi), anaplasmosis (Anaplasma phagocytophilum) and for the parasite that transmits babebosis (Babesia microti).

“That a tick contains several bacteria at the same time is not unusual, as they are full of germs, but it is the one that causes all these infections simultaneously,” write the specialists in the case study.

About Lyme disease, this is one of the best known. One of its most common symptoms is a bull’s-eye rash, which appears 3 to 30 days after the bite. Fever, chills, headache, and muscle pain may also occur.

Anaplasmosis usually presents 1 to 3 weeks after the bite with symptoms such as extreme tiredness, fever, and stomach pain. The parasite that causes babebosis attacks red blood cells and can trigger blood and kidney problems. If not treated in time, it can be fatal, warns the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fortunately, this patient managed to recover satisfactorily through treatment with 3 different antibiotics.

You are interested in:

Dies from having a tick on his body, doctors saw the insect

He thought he had a debris in his eye but the doctor discovered something worse