In case you don’t know him yet, Xbox Game Pass It is the most successful service launched for consoles in this generation that offers a multitude of games on PC and / or console (depending on modality) in a single subscription.

If you are an Xbox user who you have not tried the service yetWe offer you the opportunity to do so with a 14-day free trial. It does not matter if your account is new or existing, the requirement is that in the account that you are going to use the code you have never used Xbox Game Pass before.

Xbox Game Pass, getting to know the service

Xbox Game Pass is a service that its main virtue is that paying a very low fee per month, you have access to more than 100 high quality video games, many from third-party developers and all the exclusives that have been released and are released from Xbox Game Studios. The subscription also includes discounts on the included games in case you want to buy them and also for their DLCs.

Currently it is offered in 3 modalities and most of them are in constant promotion for new members. While the first two (starting from the right in the image) are Xbox Game Pass for console and for PC, the third and most interesting is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Game Pass for PC, for console and Xbox Live Gold for console. A valuable pack for only € 12.99 / month and the first month for € 1.

14 days of free Xbox Game Pass, how do I get it?

At OneWindows we organize a draw for 6 Xbox Game Pass codes for console. Each code offers the possibility to play for 14 days in the complete catalog of Xbox Game Pass console games where you will find many titles from Xbox One, also from Xbox 360 and all the videogames from Xbox Game Studios.

The mechanics are very simple. You have to answer the following question in this form: Which Rockstar Games game entered Xbox Game Pass in May 2020?

If you don’t know the answer, in OneWindows you will find it. All responses received from today, Sunday, May 31 at the time of publishing the article until Saturday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish time) can participate. On Sunday, June 7, the winners will be announced and we will contact them to send them the code.

Good luck to all!

Draw conditions

By participating in the draw for 6 free 14-day Xbox Game Pass codes for console you are accepting the following conditions, divided into two sections (1. About the draw) and (2. Xbox Game Pass).

1. About the raffle The following conditions may be subject to change without prior notice, which may lead to the cancellation of the raffle. In this raffle, the possibility of winning a 14-day code is made available to all users on behalf of OneWindows Xbox Game Pass for console service free (Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X) .This raffle offers a total of 6 codes of 14 free days each for the console Xbox Game Pass service (Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X) .The draw’s start date is today, Sunday, May 31, 2020 (at the time the article is published) until next Saturday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish time). To participate, you will have to answer the question indicated in the article in the following form including a name or alias and an email so that OneWindows can send the code in case you turn out to be the winner. The assignment of the email address its sole purpose is to be able to r contact said user in case of winning. The private data of all users (including email address) is not shared with third parties, nor is it used for any other purpose outside of the raffle. You are not allowed to participate more than once. If we detect a case, all participations of that user will be canceled. The winners of the raffle will be chosen at random using a raffle software. A total of 6 winners and 2 alternates will be chosen. The 6 winners and 2 alternates will be announced publicly on Sunday, June 7, 2020. In addition, the OneWindows team will contact you personally to announce that they have won. The prize is nominative and cannot be assigned. In the event that one of the winners is unable to take advantage of the code or does not reply to the confirmation email within 1 week, they will lose any right to claim the prize. The code will be assigned for the first available substitute. If there are no substitutes available, the prize is void. 2. Xbox Game Pass The codes offered in this raffle are for Xbox accounts that have never used Xbox Game Pass, both new current registrations and existing accounts. The codes offered in this raffle can also be redeemed on PC from the Microsoft Store, being able to download part of console games on PC from the Microsoft Store. OneWindows is not responsible for the fact that all the catalog available for console is not available on PC. The 6 Xbox Game Pass codes of this draw must be redeemed before June 30, 2020. These Xbox Game Pass codes may not work on all regions and, even less, if your country does not have this service. OneWindows is not responsible for the incorrect operation of the code. Xbox technical support will need to be contacted to resolve the issue.