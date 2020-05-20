Even if we make a phone call or turn off the camera while talking on Skype: We almost always make involuntary hand movements when talking. The surprising thing about the matter: although our interlocutor cannot see us, these gestures do not go unnoticed. How is it possible? Apparently, the sound of our voice reveals a lot of information about our gestures.

As published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). Researchers led by Wim Pouw, from Radboud University in Nijmegen (Netherlands), have reached this conclusion after verifying that, in a telephone conversation, listeners can synchronize their movements of the upper extremities with those of a speaker they are listening to but they don’t see.

For their study, they asked three men and three women to make a neutral sound and move their arm or wrist at a rate that was sometimes slow, other times accelerated, or faster. Each of them had to produce a sound as constant as possible, with a single breath. Other participants then listened to those recordings. They were asked to articulate the arm or wrist at the same rate they imagined the speaker to do. Outcome? They managed to reproduce the gesture almost exactly.

Revealing vocalization

Apparently, the subtle variations in the sound of the voice provide enough clues for a listener to reconstruct the body movements of their interlocutor, even if they do not see it. In other words, the human voice contains information about dynamic body states, which opens the way for understanding the evolution of spoken language and non-verbal communication. According to the researchers, the close connection between speech and gestures, the reason why we talk with our hands even when we’re on the phone, has an evolutionary reason: even if we can’t see the exact movements of the other person, we “read” in the speed and intensity of these the emotional state in which it is.

These findings support previous research in non-human animals, showing that vocalizations contain information about body states and abilities, the authors say.

Jan Dönges

Reference: “Acoustic information about upper limp movement in voicing”. W. Pouw et al., Published online in PNAS on May 11, 2020.