Gesture as a protest: the mess that Chile has with its sports brand



Juan Pablo Arévalo June 19, 2021, 07:52 am

Against Bolivia, the Chilean team decided to cover the logo of his sponsor. What a problem!

Chile beat Bolivia 1-0 this Friday, June 17, in its second Copa América match. Benjamin Brereton’s goal was celebrated by the Australes, as it was a discovery left by Reinaldo Rueda and which Martín Lasarte takes advantage of these days.

However, some noticed that Chile had a flag in place of their sportswear brand. What happened? There is a strong dispute between the Chilean Football Federation and its sportswear brand, Nike. Hence the decision to cover the logo.

The ANFP has sued Nike for approximately 5.7 million dollars for the non-payment of the contract fee that has been in force since 2015 and had to be fulfilled between July 2019 and July 2020. The resolution of this case is still pending, and neither the Chilean justice nor the United States has ruled.