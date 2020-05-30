Hassan N’Dam, a former world boxing champion, wanted to somehow give back to the staff of a French hospital who cares for his father-in-law while fighting the coronavirus.

Maybe some bottles of champagne? Chocolates? No, that would not be right, N’Dam thought.

“They are things that don’t last. I wanted to give them something memorable, “he said.

It occurred to him that he had the answer in his hands. Or, rather, in his fists. He would give Villeneuve-Saint-Georges hospital staff boxing lessons, which help ease the stresses of long hours of work during the pandemic.

“They allow you to let off steam, take out what you have accumulated inside,” he said.

“They have seen a lot of strong things,” said N’Dam, who wore a blue mask while speaking at the hospital. “Sometimes they come to laugh a little. To relax. Others want to see what they are capable of doing, learning and improving. ”

N’Dam, 36, who represented Cameroon at the 2016 Olympics, won 37 of 41 fights professionally, 21 of them by knockout. He was a middleweight world champion. Her half-hour classes are very popular with hospital staff.

Marina de Carli, a 27-year-old intensive care unit (ICU) nurse, has been in the first line of fire since the pandemic began in France.

“In the ICU you see things that are not easy to digest,” he said. “It does me good to drop some pressure.”

In camouflage shorts and wearing face masks, he throws punches at the burly boxer’s hands in his fifth and final class.

“Go ahead, go ahead, go ahead … go back, go back,” N’Dam tells him in a soft voice.

Nurses Kenza Benour and Nassima Guermat warmed up by jumping ropes, with enough difficulties as they still had their shoes wrapped in protective gear.

Guermat pulls strong left hooks that crash into the pads of N’Dam’s hands as his wife watches the session.

Sessions with hospital staff give N’Dam the opportunity to spend more time with his father-in-law, Jean-Claude Valero, as he recovers from the virus. On Wednesday, Valero felt good enough to sit back and watch his son-in-law in action.

Philippe Wodecke, an orthopedic surgeon who works in the unit that serves Valero, feels lucky to be able to take classes with a former world champion. He showed up in red shorts and a shirt from the 2012 London Olympics. He is 55 but looks younger.

Light on legs, he pulled out a four-handed combination that seemed to surprise, and perhaps impress, N’Dam.

He may not have much of a future as a boxer, but Wodecke says the sessions are very valuable to him and his peers.

“They are a moment of escape, of relaxation in the midst of so much torment,” he said. “It does us a lot of good.”