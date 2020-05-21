Francisco Riberas He assured that after the break in the production chain caused by the coronavirus crisis, when activity resumes, it will be necessary to see “what kind of levels of restructuring will be necessary”. Riberas, owner along with his brother Jon of the components company Gestamp, which is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, is one of the most important entrepreneurs in the automotive sector in Spain.

Riberas, who runs one of the main automobile components companies in Spain and is a shareholder of CIE Automotive, pointed out that “this crisis has caught us at an especially bad moment. In 2018 and 2019 there were already production drops that generated overcapacities. This the IHS consultancy forecasts a 23% drop in production, more than 20 million fewer vehicles worldwide. In a sector like ours, volumes are essential and if this is not going to recover quickly, we have to see what kind of levels of restructuring will have to be taken, “said Riberas at a meeting organized by the automobile components association Sernauto.

With concern, Riberas, who along with his brother Jon is one of the most important fortunes in Spain with an estimated fortune of more than 1,000 million euros, has indicated that the crisis “will affect Spain much more substantially because The automobile sector has more weight in our economy than in others. We are the second European country in vehicle manufacturing, we have very competitive manufacturer plants, a very powerful component sector but we cannot forget that the decision centers are outside of Spain and these headquarters are making some very important decisions based on as values ​​that will be the return of the demand. It will be necessary to restructure based on the level of operating leverage. ”

Along with Riberas -president of the Family Business Institute- another of the great figures of the automotive components sector in Spain has coincided, Maria Helena Antolin (Grupo Antolín), who has assured that “we have to be very good because we have other countries with brands and parent companies that are not here, that are in France and Germany”. Therefore, the directive has indicated “we have to be the best in the class to be able to maintain what we had and to be able to attract new models and technologies. This will involve large investments. We have to be the best in class because we don’t have the headquarters in Spain »

Antolín and Riberas have participated along with other figures in the sector such as Begoña Cristeto from KPMG, Francisco Marro, CEO of FAE or José Portilla, CEO of Sernauto.

Public aid

All attendees have agreed on the need for the Executive to help the automotive sector, especially with a vehicle purchase promotion plan that serves to revive the automotive market and send a clear message to the parent companies (PSA and Renault, in France, Volkswagen or Daimler in Germany) that is committed to the automotive sector.