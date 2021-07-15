Gestamp has a potential that is close to 40%

Gestamp remains positive in the market. Has lost the double digit advancement climb as it prepares for the market to stock your results next July 26. It has already advanced of the limited impact that the effect of the shortage of chips would have in the market and we will see if it is finally confirmed. But what the experts hope is that the benefits return to pre-Covid levels.

Intermoney has just published its forecast of results for the second quarter of the year. The firm expects sales to reach 1,948 million euros with a growth of 88% compared to the second quarter of last year, but still below pre-Covid levels by 17%. Throughout the first semester revenue of 4,065 million euros is expected, 33% above last year and 10% below 2019.

For the entire fiscal year, Intermoney foresees an 11% growth in global production volumes, with Gestamp increasing its sales by 17%. The higher sales together with the improvement in the EBITDA margin by more than 2 points, to 12.4% compared to 10.2% in 2020, will mean an EBITDA growth of 42%, recovering the levels of 2019.

However, in the market, the reading is different. The value cut 7% in the last 20 sessions, while it rose 9.3% in the year. JP Morgan, however, is confident in the value and raises its target price to 4.5 euros per share, from the previous 4. The negative part is that it barely leaves potential in sight: a journey of just 4% in the market. Nothing to do with the 6 euros it gives you Intermoney with a potential close to 40%, with a recommendation to buy the security.

Gestamp has also just joined IndesIA, a consortium created by Repsol, Navantia, Técnicas Reunidas, Telefónica and Microsoft to place Spain as benchmark of Artificial Intelligence.

And with an eye on the electric vehicle, as its president Francisco Riberas has highlighted. Ribera calls for an “unbeatable” plan for Navarra and Catalonia to attract the electric car and considers it a priority design an energy transition process that helps the industry and he has warned that not hosting a battery factory in Spain would make the country less competitive. Volkswagen has just confirmed its intention to build a battery factory in Spain.

The premium indicators of Investment Strategies mark us 4 total points out of 10 possible, with the revision of one downward and in bounce mode, following a recent revision. Among the positive we find the long-term trend that is bullish and the total, slow moment that is positive for the value.

While on the negative side we see that the medium-term trend is down, the fast negative total moment, the business volume, in its two aspects is decreasing for Gestamp while the volatility is increasing. In both cases, in the medium and long term.

The fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, María Mira He brings us up to date on Gestamp’s ratios, which he chooses in his so-called “Gold list” on the values ​​that remain cheap by multiples. Cheap and healthy within the Continuous Market. In his case, the PER is not one of the cheapest, since it reaches 16.1v but it is well below the average for both the Continuous with 24.7v and the Ibex, which to give us an idea, they reach 32 , 86v.

In the case of PEG, it is also below average: it barely reaches 008v before the Continuous average of 1.04v or the selective 1.13v. Regarding the value of the company compared to its Ebitda, the EV / EBITDA reaches 4.56, while its PVC, its book value, Book Value Price, is below: 1.5v compared to 2.55 Ibex or the 2.58 of the Montinuo Market.

