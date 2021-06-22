Gervonta’s total favoritism against Barrios

Mario Barrios, regular super lightweight champion of the WBA, will defend his title this Saturday against Gervonta Davis, at the State Farm in Atlanta, Georgia and that will be seen in the United States through the PPV system through Showtime. Davis will enter the ring as the great favorite in the bookmakers, but is that favoritism justified against an opponent who surpasses him in height, in reach of arms and who has stood out as a fearsome knockout?

In this preview we answer that and all the questions. What kind of fight plan do we expect from Barrios, what Gervonta will do in the first episodes, who will dictate the pace of the fight, what Barrios defects will Davis take advantage of, what tool of the champion could break that favoritism, how are the bets and the forecast on the winner of this fight. Everything is in the previous Without Barrios Filter vs. Davis.

PREVIOUS VIDEOS

The Nets Trial # 1: https://youtu.be/baTt3yP6huU

Charlo vs. Montiel: https://youtu.be/Uvx0EOxUImY

Munguía vs. Szeremeta: https://youtu.be/yze6sWWp3uw

Inoue vs. Dasmarinas: https://youtu.be/W7FzvPI16jY

Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva: https://youtu.be/OIoQQZiTHNs