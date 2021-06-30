Gervonta was crowned in super lightweight by knocking out Texan Mario Barrios

Great Floyd Ward Show

In a superb demonstration of solvency, quality and power, the charismatic Gervonta Davis beat the brave Texan Mario Barrios by knockout to revive the world title, Regular of the Super Light weights endorsed by the World Boxing Association; In this way, Floyd Mayweather’s pupil reaches his third crown in different categories and establishes himself among the 10 best Libra x Libra boxers of the moment. Gervonta looked extremely confident despite the fact that his fierce rival presented him with serious opposition with his stature, great technique and superior courage. So much so that by the time of the knockout in round 11, many saw then-champion Mario Barrios ahead on the cards.

Gervonta had to sweat

When the majority of the public learned that the champion Mario Barrios was 12cm taller than Gervonta Davis, in the minds of many a great doubt was created and they wondered; ” how is Gervonta going to do to overcome such a disadvantage in stature against a man who is a good boxer, has quality and is very fierce ”and if we add to this that he was an undefeated champion, we should come to the conclusion that Gervonta did not have it easy. And so it was, Mario Barrios used his technique, range advantage, and hand speed to outstrip Davis in several early rounds. Gervonta waited patiently to decipher the style of his rival, seeking to punish below and waiting for him to show signs of fatigue.

After the fifth rounds Gervonta was stepping up his offense while Barrios no longer threw his left jab as much and was slower in his reply. Nevertheless Barrios remained an active and dangerous rival; He was fighting on all terrains. Gervonta’s attack intensified and although Barrios counterattacked as best he could, the roles were already changing, the punishment to the midline by Davis was having an effect on the champion. In rounds 9 and 10, Barrios looked handsome but was already very exhausted. In round 11, Gervonta fired viciously at Barrios’ midline, who bent his knees to receive the referee’s count. When getting up. Davis resumed the attack and forced the referee to stop the already uneven bout. Gervonta won a great fight while Barrios, thanks to his bravery, came down from the ring with his prestige strengthened.

What awaits Gervonta?

With this triumph, Davis is crowned the WBA Regular Super Lightweight World Champion; But it turns out that the WBA Super Champion, the Scotsman Josh Taylor, is also the WBC, IBF and WBO Monarch after beating Mexican José Carlos Ramirez a few months ago. But there is another interesting detail and that is that the Honduran Teófimo López – today with Covid 19 – will also invade the Super Lightweight, this creates a very interesting situation since these three champions make up an atomic trio. What if they face each other? Everything seems to indicate that this will happen soon; when the time comes, we boxing freaks will feast on.