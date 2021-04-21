Gervonta vs Barrios: OFFICIAL: Floyd Mayweather confirms the fight between Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios

Gervonta returns to the ring to face Azteca Barrios. @FloydMayweather

The American lightweight champion, Gervonta Davis already has a date to reappear in the ring and he will do so facing Texan Mario Barrios on June 26 to expose his championship.

This fight raises the interest of the entire boxing world and is that both fighters will arrive undefeated and with a very promising career where there can only be one winner.

. @ Gervontaa is returning to the ring on June 26th war ready. Live on @ showtimeboxing @ MayweatherPromo # DavisBarriospic.twitter.com / xWsde5u6bT ? Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) April 15, 2021

East be the return of Gervonta after the spectacular knockout he gave Leo Santa Cruz at the Alamodome from San Antonio, which won the award for the best of 2020.

This combat It does not have a confirmed headquarters yet but it will surely be revealed in the next few days.