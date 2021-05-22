Gervonta vs. Barrios: Gervonta Davis: “Going up to 140 pounds is a big challenge but Barrios has not faced anyone like me”

Gervonta, ready to face Barrios. @MayweatherPromo

Prior to their fight next Saturday, June 26 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, In front of Mario Barrios, Gervonta Davis spoke about what it means to go up the division.

“Going up to 140 pounds is a big challenge, but I’ve been working hard in camp and being ready. Thanks to my entire team for making this historic event possible. boxing. Make sure to get your tickets early because this fight is definitely selling out! Keep supporting me and fighting for you! “Declared Tank.

In addition, the American polemic thanked the host’s affection: “Atlanta welcomed me with open arms for my fight against Gamboa and I couldn’t wait to come back and headline a spectacular Showtime PPV card. Mario Barrios is an undefeated champion, but he has never faced anyone like me. “