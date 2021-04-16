Gervonta easy, Jermall disappoints and Nery is the doubt

In the second video on Thursday we discussed the last of five figures in the first level: Gervonta Davis, Ryan García, Jermall Charlo, Francisco ‘Chihuas’ Rodríguez and Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery.

(00:09) It was confirmed Gervonta Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) will move up one weight class in an attempt to become a three-division champion, against Mario Barrios, (26-0, 17 KOs) holder of the secondary title of the WBA in the 140-pound division.

(02:31) Ryan García faces Javier Fortuna in July and although he has declared that the Dominican is not a rival at his height, Abejón will be a difficult opponent and that he can give him a good scare. In the video we explain the reason to imagine a good fight.

(04:15) Jermall Charlo once again disappointed many. He was confirmed to fight on June 19 in Houston (TX), it will be an optional defense of his regular WBC middleweight title. Division in which Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez continues to be franchise champion, that is, the two share a title, but they do not face each other.

The Charlo twin will face Juan Macías Montiel (22-4-2, 22 KOs), who in his last fight knocked out James Kirkland in three rounds, although in the previous one he had drawn against a rival in common with Charlo: Hugo Centeno Jr. who in 2018 was knocked out by Charlo for the then interim WBC middleweight title.

(07:26) Francisco ‘Chihuas’ Rodríguez appears this week classified in the first two places and in the two at the gates of a title fight, but, unusually, in different divisions. The situation more than a benefit could be a detriment. Something that we analyze in the video.

(11:32) Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery has a date and a rival: Brandon Figueroa. A fight that is pending from last year. Nery will not be under the direction of Eddy Reynoso, at the time he left Team Canelo and that single detail opens many doubts about the type of boxing that will oppose him to Figueroa. The style in the previous is a dilemma that we analyze in this video.

Note: There is an error in the graph in the word classification