GERVONTA DAVIS WITH PURE CHLOROFORM BEFORE MARIO BARRIOS

Size definitely didn’t matter to Gervonta Davis on Saturday night. A shorter Davis moved up two weight classes and knocked out previously undefeated 140-pound champion Mario Barrios in the 11th round of a title fight that drew a crowd of 16,570 to State Farm Arena. Barrios is at least five inches taller than Davis and weighed him more in the ring, but Davis ‘devastating power and speed nullified Barrios’ size advantage in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event.

Davis, 26, methodically took down the strong and brave Barrios before finishing him off. Davis knocked him down twice in the eighth round and once in the eleventh round. A battered and bloody Barrios got up each time, but referee Thomas Taylor wisely stepped between them to stop the fight at 2:13 of the 11th round. Barrios was still on his feet when his scheduled 12-round battle ended.

Baltimore’s Davis (25-0, 24 KOs), who was a 5-1 favorite, has knocked out 96 percent of his opponents since making his pro debut in February 2013. He has won 16 consecutive bouts by knockout since came the distance. for the only time against Germany’s Meraz in six rounds in October 2014.

Barrios de San Antonio (26-1, 17 KOs) lost the WBA super lightweight world title he won when he beat Batyr Akhmedov by what was considered a controversial 12-round unanimous decision in September 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. .

Undefeated Davis officially became a three-division champion by winning a secondary WBA belt from Barrios. However, the WBA recognizes Josh Taylor, boxing’s undisputed junior welterweight champion, as its true “super” champion in the 140-pound division.

Davis previously won the WBA world lightweight title, the WBA 130-pound “super” championship, and the IBF junior lightweight title. Before beating Barrios, he said he intends to return to the 135-pound, or even 130-pound division, for his next fight.