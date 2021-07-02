Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garca: Ryan Garca accepts the challenge and demands the fight against Gervonta Davis

Ryan looks forward to the fight against Gervonta Davis. @RyanGarcia

The fight that everyone expects between two of the greatest promises in world boxing could happen. The ‘King’ Ryan Garca took to his Twitter account to demand the match against Gervonta Davis.

Besides asking for the fight, Ryan hopes that it can be carried out in this same 2021 so as not to wait any longer: “This is the only fight I want, I would love for this to happen this year!”

Garcia has not stepped into a ring since the beginning of this year And it is that he went through mental problems that led him not to want to be training in a gym, so he seeks to return to a great rival.