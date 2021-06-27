Gervonta Davis Vs Mario Barrios, two undefeated meet with history

DAZN

keep betting on the most significant boxing and MMA matches. The streaming platform queen of sports has prepared us a weekend full of emotions with 2 boxing matches with titles at stake and with a fighter at UFC Las Vegas 30 between two future contenders for the company’s heavyweight belt North American.

At dawn on Sunday we can enjoy two exciting matches on DAZN.

“The king” vs. “El trino”: Fight of pure Mexican style.

At 01:00 a.m. and live, two Mexican boxers will face each other for the flyweight title of the World Boxing Council (WBC). Reigning champion Julio César “El rey” Martínez (17-1-0) will defend his belt against “El trino” Joel Córdova (13-4-2).

Sandor Martin, European super lightweight champion, will debut in this match as a luxury commentator for DAZN and will accompany Juan Saura to the microphones. As always, the queen of sports platform offers you the best means to enjoy the best possible experience.

Julio Cesar Martinez has an unstoppable run and caught the eyes of experts in 2019 after beating Andrew Selby in 2019. Later he reached the title in 2019 against Cristofer Rosales and since then there has been no one who coughs him in the category of fly.

In front you will have Joel cordova, a boxer who goes to the crash and leaves everything on the ring. The aspirant knows that he has in front of him the opportunity of his life to fulfill his dreams and make the leap in quality that his career lacks.

Both fighters have similar profiles, not only because of their background and style, but also because of their size and height. A purely Mexican boxing match is expected, where the contenders will always go forward without keeping anything and we will see if they reach the agreed 12 rounds.

Davis and Barrios play their unbeaten 12 rounds

Then, at 03:00 in the morning of the same Sunday, the main course, the Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios.

The fighter mentored by Floyd Mayweather Gervonta Davis (24-0, 23 ko’s) has risen to 140 pounds and will face Mario Barrios (26-0, 17 ko’s) at the State Farm in Atlanta (Georgia, USA).

Both warriors arrive undefeated at the event and will compete in the WBA World Superlight Championship.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is a four-time world champion and has gained weight for challenges like this one. He knows that Barrios surpasses him in height and size, but he is confident in his magnificent left foot and his ability to knock out (95%). Davis is the benchmark for Mayweather’s team and is looking to redeem himself at 140 pounds, although this time he has been cautious because he knows how dangerous Barrios is in the ring.

Mario Barrios, nicknamed “The Aztec”, faces an unknown challenge. The boxer of Guadalajara origin who resides in the USA will defend his title of regular champion of the WBA against a Davis who rises for the first time to 140 pounds to face him.

The Mexican knows that the fight will multiply his visibility in the world of boxing and is confident that he will be able to provide the Mexican fans with a prestigious victory. He has an orthodox boxing and as a good Mexican he always looks ahead and does not shy away from the exchange of blows. We will see if the 15 centimeters of height that Davis takes will allow him to keep his distance and look for the holes left by his rival.

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov in the UFC. Ngannou must be vigilant

It is the turn of the best MMA. On the night of Saturday 26 at 10:00 p.m., the UFC Fight Night 190 in Las Vegas brings us the heavyweight fight between the French Ciryl Gane (8-0) and Aleksander Volkov (33-8) in their main event.

Alexander Volkov knows the difficulties of facing Ciryl Gane. The Russian fighter has a long experience in MMA and has 22 ko’s to his credit, but true to his style, he does not trust his rival and anticipates a hard striking fight. He is 32 years old and in his last fight he swept Alistair Overeem leaving him with no option to contest the heavyweight belt. Ciryl Gane is becoming quite an institution in France and she may approach the battle by taking advantage of her effective takedowns and submission skills to defeat the 2 meter tall Russian. The Frenchman is a smart and technical fighter who knows no defeat at heavyweights. He is 31 years old and has a short UFC career (2 years) that he has taken advantage of a lot. A former Muay Thai world champion, he has honed the rest of his abilities to become the total fighter he is today.

His undefeated record gives the French the favorite vitola, but the Russian’s experience is also a factor that can be decisive.

Both will try to position themselves to challenge the champion Francis Ngannou and be crowned in the heavyweight category of the UFC.

You see, DAZN is strongly committed to contact sports with the best live broadcasts.

