Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios: Gervonta Davis shows his power against Mario Barrios and is crowned super lightweight champion

Gervonta Davis was a hitting chair and with a knockout in the eleventh round, he sent Mario Barrios to the canvas to be crowned the WBA super lightweight champion. The ‘Tank’ reached 16 knockouts in a row and is now king in three different divisions.

The ‘Azteca’ came out with a hot plan from the first episodes and put pace to the fight with the double jab. While Gervonta seemed to have trouble cutting the distance.

Barrios was firm but as of the fourth inning, the rectums were diluted and Davis was given the opportunity to respond with the left-hand bombs. Mayweather’s pupil’s short combinations didn’t go unnoticed either. and although Mario tried to respond to him with good power shots, he was working on the liver zone.

The champion allowed him to enter the ‘Tank’ and little by little it was difficult for him to escape the power of the challenger. In the fifth round, Gervonta warned seriously despite this, Barrios fought and gave himself in a nice exchange.

Everything seemed to end in the eighth episode. Two falls from ‘Azteca’ gave Davis the fight on the cards. The blows to the body were not lacking either, but Barrios still tried to answer him. with important combinations in the following rounds to seek a miracle.

Gervonta felt stuck and bowed at times. But at the end of the tenth episode, Mayweather’s harangue was decisive. After listening to the advice of his “godfather”, the ‘Tank’ came out giving caresses.

In the middle of the exchange, Davis found the valve to connect in the liver. The blow took its toll on Barrios. And although he tried to get his heart out once more, his last attempt was useless and the referral ended up stopping the fight.

Now the future of ‘Tank’ is unknown, since it has a wide deck of options. Be that as it may, after this KO, Gervonta has everything to get into the top 10 of the best pound for pound.