Gervonta Davis snatches the WBA super lightweight title from Mario Barrios

The American Gervonta davis has snatched the belt from super light weight of the World Boxing Association (WBA) to his compatriot Mario Barrios, whom he has defeated by KO in the eleventh round of a fight played in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Neighborhoods has dominated the start of the contest, but in the eighth round he has seen how Davis he was beginning to wake up. An accurate forehand from this one has been hard to fit in for him.

Has managed to stand Neighborhoods, although this has been the blow of effect to a combat that has changed dominator. Davis He has taken the initiative, has been hitting on his rival and has managed, in the eleventh round, to bring down a Barrios who has suffered his first defeat as a professional.

This was the Davis’ first bout at super lightweight. The one from Baltimore entered the fight as a super champion of the WBA in super featherweight and as a regular champion of this lightweight association.

The world title won by Davis on Saturday night is of a secondary nature, since the WBA awards a title of super champion at this weight, he was worth more than Davis’ belt. This title currently falls on the figure of the Scotsman Josh taylor, also a super lightweight champion of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).