Gervonta Davis, ordago at 140

The KO of Gervonta Davis (24-0, 23 KO) to Leo Santa Cruz in their fight last October is etched on the retina of all fans. ‘Tank’ took the nickname that some already give him ‘Mini Tyson’ to destroy a Santa Cruz who was showing his face. The 26-year-old American was confirmed as one of the best pound for pound of the moment and lifted the WBA World Super Featherweight Championship and retained the Lightweight WBA Regular (interim). The open options were many and more with Teofimo López recently crowned absolute king of 135 pounds. There were options and Davis went for the unexpected.

Its promoter, Premier Boxing Champions (in co-promotion with Mayweather Promotions) and Showtime surprised when they gave their calendar for the summer. Gervonta moved up to super lightweight. It was strange. Although it was difficult for him to give the super feather, in fact it was one of the greatest previous morbidities against Santa Cruz, it was a compact 130 pounds. In the lightweight he looked good, but maybe the 140 pounds is big for him. It will have to be seen, it is one of the main attractions of his fight this Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In Georgia, Davis challenges Mario Barrios (26-0, 17 KO). The American is the WBA Regular (Interim) Superlight Champion. The division is complicated, since everything now depends on Josh Taylor, who unified a few weeks ago against Ramírez and now must decide whether to defend his crowns or gain weight and set them free. If vacated, the Barrios vs. Davis winner would automatically be named overall champion. If the Scotsman wants to defend his throne, the winner could be the challenger. LIt sucks that Gervonta goes for a secondary belt, but it is well thought out.

On paper, Davis is a very favorite. He has the talent and ability to be in the best pound for pound. His only duty is his head. If it is centered there is no one to stop it. He wants to show it again before a man like Barrios, to whom no one has given him anything, but who will be, by far, before his most complicated fight. Davis must cut his wingspan and height (9 and 12 centimeters), so he will have to be fast on defense when he is exposed. He is currently the world champion with the highest punch (95.83%). Will it keep you on the superlight? All those doubts must be cleared up on Saturday. He is a very favorite for boxing, but the blow at 140 is clear.