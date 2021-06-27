Gervonta Davis looks to Mario Barrios for his fourth world title, the WBA super lightweight title

Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios (Photo: Premier Boxing Champions)

The 26-year-old American, Gervonta Davis, a four-time world champion, will try to snatch the regular super lightweight belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA) from Texan Mario Barrios at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, United States.

‘Tank’ prevailed in his 24 professional fights and in 23 he did it before the limit. Tonight the disciple of Floyd Mayweather, who still does not have the recognition he deserves, can tonight obtain his fourth world belt in a division that does not seem the most suitable for his physique.

Criticism of the boxing public to Davis are born of the quality of the rivals he faced. He is criticized for having gained weight without having faced the three most promising young men in the lightweight division: Teofimo López (23 years old), champion of the WBA, the IBF and the World Boxing Organization; Davin Haney (22), monarch of the World Boxing Council; and Ryan García (22).

“On paper, this is one of my toughest fights. Barrios is a young champion and I will go up two categories to face him. If they don’t respect me after this, I don’t know what I’ll have to do “Davis raised.

The evening will be broadcast by ESPN 3 for all of Latin America or by Showtime, the signal that works by subscription. Additionally, DAZN will also televise the fight.

Fight times

Mexico: 8 p.m. Colombia: 8 p.m. United States: 9 p.m. Chile: 9 p.m. Bolivia: 9 p.m. Paraguay: 9 p.m. Uruguay: 10 p.m. Argentina: 10 p.m. Venezuela: 10 p.m.

