Gervonta Davis knocked out Mario “Azteca” Barrios and is a regular WBA super lightweight champion

Gervonta Davis knocks out Mario Barrios (Photo: Tw @Lomejordelboxeo)

American boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis defeated Mexican American Mario “Azteca” Barrios by knockout in round 11 this Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, United States. With this victory, he obtained the Super Lightweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

The fight was very emotional and difficult Gervonta sent Barrios to the canvas four times in the fight, however he received a lot of blows from his opponent, although he was always the one who dominated the fight, despite being shorter in size, something that it didn’t stop him from connecting hard.

Barrios imposed his fight plan in the first rounds, trying to keep Gervonta in the long distance with the jab and with straight punches. The strategy worked for him at first, until the American managed to close the gap.

It was in the eleventh round when Mayweather’s pupil landed a strong blow in the soft areas of his opponent and marked the fate of the fight, as “Azteca” fell to the canvas without further ado. Although Barrios managed to get up with effort, the American did not let him rest and when he beat him, the referee decided to stop the fight. With this decision, David got a new belt, since he already had the one corresponding to the Super featherweight and the Regular Lightweight championship, both by the WBA.

At the end of the fight Gervonta declared: “I made it difficult. I definitely could have made things easier for myself, but I went up two weight divisions and did my job just the adjustments I made going up to 140 ”.

And I add: “I mean, I hit him clean, that’s the kind of fighter I am. I don’t want to hurt you with anything, I knew that if I hit him, he was ready. I caught it, and it showed. My coach would tell me to switch to a jab style, but I am a southpaw and people know that I will lean to the jab side. So I tried to use it as bait. I threatened to go left and threw my right. And my hook, with that I liquidated it “.

“Floyd (Mayweather) came over and said that I was disappointed, and I knew he was. Then he told me to show him that I am spectacular. And so we do it here! I can’t compare myself to the greats yet. You know that this man (Floyd) put the stick. I’m just following in your footsteps, and I thank you for leading me on the right path, Floyd, I appreciate you. I am grateful to be in this position “, he concluded.

