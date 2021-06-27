Gervonta Davis is a bomb: knocks out Barrios in ten rounds

Floyd Mayweather ran from one side of the ring to the other. In the minutes of rest he would put himself in the corner of his protégé, Gervonta davis, and gave directions. When ‘Money’ spoke, everyone was silent. ‘Tank’ made his own suffer. He was not in trouble at any time, but he proposed a very minimalist strategy. Risky. On the cards Mario Barrios was ahead, but Davis trusted his punch. It gave the feeling that when I wanted to press the fight would end … and it happened in the tenth round. It is pure talent. Change fights when you want. With that triumph he raised the WBA Regular World Superlight (Interim). Yet another avenue that you can exploit.

There are special boxers and it shows in the public. Every time Davis threw a hand the rumble began. It has magic. Davis and Barrios took the first round very calmly. From the second, Barrios was taking work to go adding assaults on the cardboard. Davis arrived with very isolated hands. He did little work, but when he did it was with a lot of power. The feeling was that he didn’t mind losing rounds. It was a matter of time to know if the ordeal worked out for him.

In the eighth round everything could change. With a lead-hand crochet that hit Barrios’ temple, Davis scored the first knockdown in his favor. In the second, with a straight left, Barrios rebuilt as well. ‘Tank’ smelled blood, but the champion showed why he had that belt. In the ninth Gervonta trusted and several hands entered him. Before the tenth Mayweather warned him: “You go down on the cardboard“. The boss spoke and the pupil squeezed. Davis landed very hard blows, does he have less punch in the superlight? Barrios resisted and from there he was without a chain. He even crossed hands without regard. He ate a left counter and did not blink. There were six minutes left and he had to knock out to avoid scares.

Davis had stored gasoline in the tank. He spent little during combat and was able to maintain his power. He began to vary the plans, which he had not done, and put an end to the combat. With an upward downward left, he broke Barrios. The ‘Azteca’ got up as if it were Undertaker, but in when Davis locked him up again and the referee connected him, he stopped the fight. Barrios made a fight, but he was in front of someone magical. It had given a lot of weight, but Gervonta pulled out his wand and made us all vibrate.