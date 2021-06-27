Gervonta Davis gains weight against unbeaten Mario Barrios

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The WBA super featherweight world champion Gervonta davis (24-0, 23 KO), also a “regular” lightweight champion, faces his toughest challenge: moving up two divisions. Davis faces in the super lightweight the holder of the minor title called regular, which is not the world championship of the division that is held by Josh Taylor. His rival will also be the American Mario Barrios (26-0, 17 KO). They star in the main contest of the show organized by PBC in Atlanta (United States).

Yes, your most difficult challenge. It seems much more challenging than playing against Leo Santa Cruz, as he did last year, whose age and his many battles are beginning to take their toll. Barrios is a boxer in absolute prime, 26 years old, without punishment received in his career, taller and taller than Santa Cruz, since he is a natural super lightweight and has even fought as a welterweight. Batyr Akhmedov and Ryan Karl are his last two victories and, despite not having faced any elite opponents, it is seen as a very tough test for Gervonta.

Davis has seemed unassailable so far in his career, with prodigious defense, remarkable speed and precision, and excellent decision making. In theory, he is a favorite to win, but the size handicap theoretically equals the contest.

The victory of Davis is paid at € 1.22 per euro wagered, while that of Neighborhoods at € 4.33, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

Here you have the possibilities of betting in our betting section. Lucky!

The co-feature fight of the event presents high interest in general, and in particular for Spanish boxing. It is a world super welterweight tie between Erickson lubin (23-1, 16 KO), lefty with very long arms, and the Dominican Jeison Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KO). Combat of enormous level, Banana could count on his greatest experience in big fights, since he has already been world champion, while Lubin has shown in his career, generally speaking, a slightly higher level.

The victory of Lubin is paid at € 1.36 per euro wagered, while that of rosary beads at € 3.25, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

Here you have the possibilities of betting in our betting section. Lucky!

The third match of the gala, which was to be starred by Julian Williams, had to be reorganized due to his injury. He was going to face Brian Mendoza, but his place in the American PPV will be occupied by the superlight fight between the Russian of Uzbek origin Batyr Akhmedov (8-1, 7 KO) and Algenis Mendez (25-6-3, 12 KO). Akhmedov continues trying to regain ground after his loss to Barrios, present in the long-distance match, and will seek to convince the veteran Dominican.

The evening can be followed in Spain by Eurosport 2 at dawn from Saturday to Sunday. The broadcast begins at 3:00.